Azerbaijan, Japan Discuss Ways To Expand Cooperation In Digital Development (PHOTO)
The meeting discussed ways to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in digital development and information and communication technologies (ICT), exchange expertise in artificial intelligence, digital transformation and innovation, and implement joint projects.
The sides also exchanged views on finalizing the Action Plan on cooperation in ICT and postal services, participation in the Hiroshima AI Process, and the application of ICT in disaster prevention.
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