YES Communities Celebrates 2026 Building Futures Scholarship Recipients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, CO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is proud to recognize the winning recipients of the 2026 Building Futures Scholarship Program, awarded to community residents and children of YES team members to support their higher educational and career aspirations.

Now in its seventh year, the Building Futures Scholarship Program continues to support the educational and career aspirations of YES Communities residents and team members' children. In 2026, the program awarded a total of $75,000 in scholarships to 15 recipients. Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic achievements and demonstrated dedication to serving their communities.

Congratulations to the 2026 YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship Program recipients:



Natalia V. - Arrupe Jesuit High School, Denver, CO

Eduardo L. - Woodlands of Kennesaw, Kennesaw, GA

Edwin A. - The Waverly, Mableton, GA

Eirene P. - Oak Park Village, Coppell, TX

Emily N. - Millstone Pond, Lenox, MI

Jaqueline F. - Woodland Estates, Houston, TX

Keyshawn H. - Timberglen, Greenville, TX

Lindol T. - Eagle Creek, Tyler, TX

Roy H. - Millstone Pond, Lenox, MI

Valeria R. - Southfork, Wylie, TX

Vanessa G. - Meadowbrook, Humble, TX

Yajaira G. - Ashli Oaks, Denton, TX

Zechariah F. - Autumn Forest, Summit, NC

Chaela B. - Home Office, Denver, CO Olivia H. - Home Office, Denver, CO

“My mom has been my biggest inspiration. She came to this country not knowing the language and worked hard to earn her GED, and she has always pushed me to be my best and go for it. I'm grateful for the opportunities my parents have given me through education, and I'm excited to continue growing as I pursue engineering and architecture. I hope to one day add my own little token to something bigger and create something that can come to life through the work of a team,” said Valeria R., a 2026 Building Futures Scholarship recipient who currently attends community college and plans to continue her education at a four-year university in Texas.

Valeria's story reflects the determination and ambition of this year's scholarship recipients, whose educational goals and personal journeys exemplify the impact of the Building Futures Scholarship Program.

“We are proud to support this year's Building Futures Scholarship recipients as they pursue their educational goals,” said Julie Bowlen, COO of YES Communities.“We look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the years ahead.”

For more information on the Building Futures Scholarship Program, please visit:

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a nationwide leader in the manufactured housing industry, offering high-quality, attainable housing solutions across the United States. Through meeting the unique needs of residents, our mission is to enhance the quality of life for everyone who calls a YES community home. For more information, visit .

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YES Communities Celebrates 2026 Building Futures Scholarship Recipients

CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269...