Return To Disasterville: The U.S. Army National Guard's Mixed-Reality Experience Brings Disaster Response Missions Back To High Schools Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide media tour conducted by U.S. Army, in conjunction with D S Simon Media, highlighting Disasterville's second nationwide tour that gives students a firsthand look at how Army National Guard Soldiers respond to wildfires, floods, and earthquakes

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, the U.S. Army National Guard is bringing Disasterville, an immersive mixed-reality experience, back to high schools nationwide. This follows Disasterville's successful inaugural tour in spring 2026, which reached more than 2,000 students to show how National Guard Soldiers respond to natural disasters and emergencies in their communities.

What is Disasterville?

Disasterville uses advanced mixed-reality technology to transform high school gyms into full-scale, mission-oriented disaster zones, featuring three 10-minute immersive missions to emphasize the teamwork, endurance, and decision-making skills of Army National Guard Soldiers, including:



WILDFIRE: Amid a raging wildfire, teams work together to push back fires encroaching on a home in Disaster Canyon. Students will put out small wildfires, combine forces to push back larger flare ups, save animals, and dodge falling trees.

FLOOD ZONE: After a major hurricane, civilians are fighting to stay above water on the streets they call home. Students will board their Zodiac and use headlamps to find and safely evacuate survivors while avoiding dangerous wildlife, and other lurking hazards. EARTHQUAKE: After a devastating earthquake, a train carrying hazardous chemicals and passengers derails, pinning civilians and spilling dangerous material, poisoning the air. Time ticks down as students arm themselves with the jaws of life to rescue survivors and clean up debris, all before the train gives way under its own weight.



Why is Disasterville important?

A unique component within the U.S. Army, National Guard Soldiers respond to domestic emergencies and disasters in their home state with capabilities across medical, aviation, law enforcement, transportation, engineering, and beyond. Many young Americans are unaware of the wide-ranging skills of National Guard Soldiers, and as the presence of natural disasters continue to rise, Disasterville gives students a front row seat to the National Guard's critical role in disaster response.

Where will Disasterville be traveling?

From September to November, Disasterville will visit select high schools in Memphis, Tenn.; Chicago, Ill.; Hagerstown, Md.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Long Island, N.Y.; Richmond, Va.; and Atlanta, Ga.

A nationwide media tour was conducted on Thursday, October 1, featuring Capt. Carter Phung, a Logistics Officer with the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Capt. Phung spoke about Disasterville, as well as his own experience responding to some of South Carolina's most significant disasters. In his time with the National Guard, he has supported response to high-water rescues during the 2015 "1,000-Year Flood" and led convoy and logistics operations during Hurricane Florence in 2018, where he helped build barriers to hold back floodwaters in his own hometown of Conway, S.C.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE IN THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, VISIT NATIONALGUARD.COM.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of U.S. Army.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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