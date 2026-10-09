LGF Lab Gas Flow Launches Laboratory Ultra-High Purity Gas Delivery System And Gas Scrubber Systems For Scientific Research

In research environments, the data accuracy of analytical techniques like GC-MS and ICP-MS depends on gas stream purity. Contamination can impact experimental data or affect precision manufacturing processes. Additionally, the use of hazardous, toxic, and pyrophoric specialty gases requires safety management systems for facilities.

LGF Lab Gas Flow developed the Ultra-High Purity Gas Delivery System to provide a source-to-point-of-use solution. Built with electropolished stainless steel tubing and tied-diaphragm technology, the system isolates gas streams from atmospheric impurities. The product lineup includes fully automatic and semi-automatic Gas Cabinets, Valve Manifold Boxes, and Valve Distribution Panels. These systems use automated gas cylinder changeover manifolds to maintain a continuous gas supply. For safety, the infrastructure includes pneumatic emergency shut-off valves, coaxial dual-containment piping, and sensor cross-purging systems.

Alongside this distribution equipment, LGF Lab Gas Flow introduced its Laboratory Gas Scrubber Systems. These scrubbing units are engineered to capture, neutralize, and treat toxic, corrosive, and acid tail-gases like silane, ammonia, and hydrochloric acid before they reach ventilation exhausts. Utilizing a multi-stage chemical neutralization process, these scrubbers help research institutions meet emission standards.

According to the engineering department at LGF Lab Gas Flow, launching the ultra-high purity delivery systems alongside the laboratory gas scrubbers gives facilities a complete system for safety and performance. This infrastructure allows operators to manage their environment and maintain analytical instruments at the required performance levels.

The systems are built for integration into university laboratories, commercial research hubs, pharmaceutical R&D departments, and microelectronics prototyping facilities. Each component is modular, allowing configurations tailored to the specific chemical profiles of individual research laboratory gas supply projects.

About LGF Lab Gas Flow

LGF Lab Gas Flow is a manufacturer and supplier of high-purity fluid and gas control equipment. Specializing in gas cabinets, specialty gas panels, gas manifold & changeover systems, and tail-gas treatment systems, LGF Lab Gas Flow supplies the analytical chemistry, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor sectors. The company provides gas management infrastructure for scientific and industrial applications.

For more information regarding product configurations and specifications, please visit .

Address: Building A3, No. 440, Hedong Village Hengkeng, Guancheng Community, Guanhu Street Longhua District, Shenzhen, China





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James Yuan

LGF Lab Gas Flow

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LGF Lab Gas Flow