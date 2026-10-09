Nuvia's Newest Center In Hartford Breaks Down Cost Of Full Mouth Dental Implants And Financing

For patients in Hartford area considering full mouth dental implants. Here are factors and context that determine full mouth dental implant cost in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For patients in the Hartford area considering full mouth dental implants, the first question is almost always cost. With each patient and case being different, the cost often isn't one set number. Here are the factors and context that determine full mouth dental implant cost in Connecticut and elsewhere.What Do Full-Mouth Dental Implants Cost in Connecticut?The answer depends on a few things - how many teeth need to come out, the number of implants needed, whether bone grafting is required, and whether a patient is replacing one arch or both. Nuvia recently opened a new center in Hartford to serve patients across central Connecticut, and like every Nuvia location, pricing is all-inclusive.Patients can find Nuvia in Hartford at 195 Eastern Boulevard, Suite 200, Glastonbury, CT 06033.Once a patient has had a consultation and a scan to assess bone levels, the Nuvia team can outline exactly what the investment looks like for a specific case.Every quote from Nuvia reflects the full cost of the procedure - surgical placement, the implants themselves, and the permanent prosthetic (set of zirconia teeth). There are no separate line items added after the fact. Because Nuvia gives patients permanent teeth in 24 hours, patients also won't be worrying about paying for a temporary set of teeth.For a more detailed breakdown of what drives the price and how to compare providers side by side, get the free dental implant cost guide here.What Factors Drive the Cost of Dental Implants in Connecticut?The biggest variables are the number of implants required per arch, whether extractions are needed, the material used for the permanent teeth, and whether the surgical and restorative work happens in one facility or gets split across separate providers.Some practices handle only the surgery and refer patients elsewhere for the final set of teeth. Or a provider may use a 3rd party lab to create them. That handoff can add appointments, time, and often additional cost. The lack of coordination between providers can also complicate follow-up when something needs to be adjusted. Luckily, residents of Hartford and surrounding areas have an alternative with Nuvia's new center.At Nuvia, the oral surgeon, restorative dentist, CRNA and in-house lab all work under one roof. There are no referrals out or coordination gaps between the person who placed the implants and the person who designed the teeth.Bone grafting is another cost variable potential patients should know about. Significant bone loss - which is common in patients who've had missing or failing teeth for years - can require grafting before implants can be safely placed. The All-on-4dental implants method, which Nuvia uses, is specifically designed to work with the bone that remains.Angled implant placement maximizes contact with available bone, which often eliminates the need for grafting in many cases even when some bone loss has already occurred.Nuvia's pricing is in line with industry standards for full arch implants. The in-house lab and 24-hour timeline are part of the process, not add-ons that increase the cost.How Long Does the Process Actually Take?The timeline for getting full arch dental implants depends heavily on who is doing the procedure and how.The traditional full arch implant process done by providers elsewhere typically takes six months to a year or more from surgery to final teeth. After surgery, patients spend that entire healing period in a temporary acrylic set of teeth. These are mostly functional but not permanent, and not what most patients are expecting when they commit to the procedure.Nuvia's process works differently. Surgery happens on day one. Nuvia's in-house lab starts working immediately after surgery. Patients return 24 hours later and receive their permanent, custom-made zirconia teeth. At Nuvia there isn't a temporary phase or a multi-procedure process.Some wonder if the 24 hour timeline is a shortcut or is cutting corners. The truth is, it's just a different process that's been researched for over a decade. Across the country, Nuvia also has a 99.1% success rate. The team approach combined with an in-house lab, and a highly researched process is what makes permanent teeth in 24 hours possible.Who Qualifies for Dental Implants in Hartford?Many adults dealing with failing teeth, extensive tooth loss, or ill-fitting dentures are candidates. The consultation at Nuvia's Glastonbury center includes a 3D CT scan that gives the clinical team the bone density and anatomy information needed to confirm candidacy before any commitment is made.However, to get an idea on whether or not one may be a candidate, use the 60-second quiz here.How Do Patients in Connecticut Pay for Dental Implants Without Insurance?Most dental insurance plans do not cover full arch implants, or even a meaningful portion. That is a consistent reality for patients across Connecticut and nationally - and it does not change by provider.Monthly financing is how 92% of Nuvia patients pay. Nuvia works with multiple third-party lending partners specifically because one lender may not work for every financial situation. Co-signer arrangements are available for patients whose credit history or income may make it harder to qualify on their own.About Nuvia Dental Implant Center: A New Option for Hartford and Connecticut PatientsNuvia Dental Implant Center opened its Hartford-area location at 195 Eastern Boulevard, Suite 200, Glastonbury, CT 06033 on October 7, 2026. Find more about the center here.The center serves patients from Hartford, Glastonbury, West Hartford, Farmington, Manchester, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Newington, Cromwell, Middletown, and surrounding communities throughout Hartford County.Every case at the Glastonbury center includes an oral surgeon, a restorative dentist, and a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) - all on Nuvia's team, all under one roof. Patients receive permanent, custom-made zirconia teeth within 24 hours of surgery.

Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia Dental Implant Center

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Nuvia's Newest Center in Hartford Breaks Down Cost of Full Mouth Dental Implants and Financing News Provided By Nuvia Dental Implant Center October 09, 2026, 17:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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