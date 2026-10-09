'THE SOLDIER AND THE BUTTERFLY' ANNOUNCES NYC PREMIERE AT THE NEW YORK SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The Soldier and the Butterfly

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rosso Films International is proud to announce the official New York City Premiere of the highly anticipated film, The Soldier and the Butterfly, directed by AFI Award-winning filmmaker Stefano Da Fre, at the prestigious New York Shorts International Film Festival.Notably, the New York Shorts International Film Festival serves as an official qualifying festival for the Canadian Screen Awards-widely recognized as the Canadian equivalent of the Oscars.Set against the haunting backdrop of World War II, The Soldier and the Butterfly weaves a poignant narrative around the unexpected connection between a Japanese soldier and a Korean woman forced into comfort service. Through visual poetry, delicate performances, and an immersive musical score, the film delivers a heart-wrenching exploration of compassion, humanity, and redemption in the face of unspeakable tragedy.Produced alongside executive partner Laura Pellegrini under the banner of Rosso Films International, The Soldier and the Butterfly continues the production company's hallmark reputation for vibrant visual aesthetics and deeply resonant drama.Critics and festival audiences are already praising Da Fre's work as a "cinematic triumph" and "a must-see masterpiece.""This film is a labor of profound reverence and narrative commitment," says director Stefano Da Fre. "We sought to tell a story that honors the dignity and humanity of those who endured unimaginable hardship, offering a vision of empathy, remembrance, and artistic truth. To share this project at a festival recognized as a Canadian Screen qualifier makes me incredibly proud. It is a milestone for our company Rosso Films International, and further a highlight of Canadian/Korean cinema for a film that recently went through QEPC (Quebec English Language Production Council)"PREMIERE & SCREENING DETAILSEvent: New York Shorts International Film Festival - NYC PremiereFilm: The Soldier and the ButterflyDirector: Stefano Da FreProducer: Laura Pellegrini | Rosso Films InternationalDate & Time: October 14th, 2026, 2pmLocation: Cinema Village - Address: 22 East 12th Street (corner of University Place) New York, NY, 10003Tickets:Official Trailer:ABOUT ROSSO FILMS INTERNATIONALRosso Films International is an award-winning independent production company dedicated to impactful, visually stunning, and socially resonant cinema. Spearheaded by Stefano Da Fre and Laura Pellegrini, Rosso Films International creates narrative feature films, shorts, and documentaries that capture complex human truths for global audiences.MEDIA CONTACT & PRESS INQUIRIES

Mark L. Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 (516)639-0988

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'THE SOLDIER AND THE BUTTERFLY' ANNOUNCES NYC PREMIERE AT THE NEW YORK SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL News Provided By Goldman McCormick PR, INC October 09, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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