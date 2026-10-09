The Great Flood Launches Kickstarter Campaign

LingVision Games aims to raise $10,000 towards the launch of the mixed reality RTS.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In preparation for the upcoming launch of The Great Flood for Meta Quest, SoulFire Studio Team and LingVision Games are excited to announce a unique Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign offering lots of exclusive rewards for VR fans.

A tactical, mixed reality strategy game where players compete in 1v1 and 2v2 battles against both AI and real opponents. In The Great Flood, players can pick their squad from a wide roster of characters, from divine beings and deities to humanoid monsters. Squads are comprised of two heroes and eight units or spells, each with their own unique battlefield traits.

The Great Flood Kickstarter aims to raise $10,000 towards its final launch efforts as development nears completion. Offering Meta Quest players an exciting opportunity to access unique rewards only available through the Kickstarter, these will range from exclusive in-game avatars and frames for your online profile to physical items including plush toys, numbered acrylic stand sets and even a 1:6 scale collector statue.

The Kickstarter funds will be used to enhance the studio's current marketing efforts and grow a strong player base at launch for The Great Flood, with all the core mechanics and design now undergoing final testing. Upon achieving the campaign goal, further stretch goals will be announced.

The Great Flood Kickstarter Reward Tiers:

$5 - Your name in the credits as an early supporter

$14.99 - Exclusive supporter avatar, name in credits and $14.99 of in-game credits

$29.99 - All previous rewards + $29.99 in-game credits + another exclusive Avatar & Frame

$49.99 - All previous rewards + Deluxe Edition DLC + Digital Artbook & OST

$99.99 - All previous rewards + Player Design Council Access (design a unique card skin) + Limited Edition Acrylic Stand Set

$249.99 - All previous rewards + Collector's Kit (Plush Toy, Enamel Pin, Blanket) + Exclusive Prestige-Grade Avatar

$499.99 - All previous rewards + 1:6 Custom Collector Statue + Personalised thank you note from the team

The Great Flood Kickstarter runs from 8th October to 5th November 2026. The mixed reality RTS will launch for Meta Quest in Q4 2026 as a free-to-play title.

For more information on The Great Flood or to arrange an interview with LingVision Games, please contact:... or....

The Great Flood - Press Kit | Discord | Kickstarter

About The Great Flood:

The Great Flood is an action-packed real-time strategy game for Meta Quest, featuring PvE and PvP gameplay. With 50+ mythical characters to choose from, players build a squad of ten, comprised of two powerful heroes and eight diverse soldiers. Deploy your team, change tactics mid-battle, place defensive towers and fight until victorious!

About LingVision Games:

LingVision Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou, was founded in 2022, focusing on the R&D and innovative application of XR technologies. Guided by our mission to explore and build a metaverse ecosystem, we root our development in crafting premium XR games. We deliver immersive virtual experiences for users, lay solid groundwork for the upcoming metaverse landscape, and strive to be pioneers and enablers of the metaverse era.

KEVIN JOYCE

Tiny Brains Ltd.

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The Great Flood Launches Kickstarter Campaign News Provided By Tiny Brains Ltd. October 09, 2026, 17:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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