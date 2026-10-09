Callradius Releases 2027 Outlook On Six Changes Facing Google Local Services Ads Advertisers

Local Service Ad Management 2027

Local Service Ad Management 2027

Google's Performance Max migration, missed-call billing, automated credits, data retention limits and new categories are changing how LSA advertisers operate

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Google has made a series of changes to Local Services Ads (LSA) in 2026, and several will take full effect over the coming months. CallRadius, human-managed Google LSA service, has published an outlook on six shifts it expects to shape how LSA advertisers operate heading into 2027.Six shifts to plan for1. Local Services Ads become a Google Ads campaign. Google began moving Local Services Ads into Google Ads as Performance Max campaigns with pay-per-lead goals in August 2026, starting with selected U.S. home and storefront service advertisers. According to Google, the rollout continues through late 2026 and into 2027 for remaining categories and non-U.S. accounts. Advertisers receive a notification 14 days before their migration date. Manual bidding is no longer supported, weekly budgets convert to daily averages, and per-service targets are replaced by a single campaign-level target unless services are split into separate campaigns.2. Reporting history becomes the advertiser's responsibility. Google says past impressions, clicks, weekly spend and ad-level performance reports will not transfer to Google Ads. Separately, Google's data retention policy, effective June 1, 2026, keeps hourly, daily and weekly data for 37 months and monthly, quarterly and annual data for 11 years.3. Answering the phone becomes a cost control. Starting October 1, 2026, a missed call during business hours can be charged as a lead if the caller stays on the line for more than 20 seconds, according to Google's notice as reported by PPC Land and Search Engine Roundtable. Messages matter too: one agency's analysis of 3,473 rated leads found message leads were rated "very satisfied" more often than phone leads, 84.9% compared with 74.3%.4. Credits are automated and narrower. Google's automated system reassesses charged leads and credits those it determines to be low quality, with most credits applied within 30 days. Google also "no longer supports credits for 'job type not serviced' and 'geo not serviced' leads," which makes account setup the main defense against mismatched leads.5. More businesses can advertise, and sooner. Google has expanded Local Services Ads into dozens of specific dining, automotive and beauty categories and introduced pre-badge ads, which let businesses receive leads while they complete onboarding checks. Google says the Google Verified badge is currently unavailable for auto, beauty and dining verticals.6. AI advice is becoming standard. Google began rolling out Ads Advisor, an AI agent inside Google Ads, to English-language accounts in late 2025. For advertisers, the question is shifting from whether to use AI advice to how to check it against real results."Each of these changes shifts more responsibility onto the advertiser," said Doug Brown, founder of CallRadius. "Google now bills for some missed calls, decides credits on its own and limits how long detailed history is kept. The advertisers who do well in 2027 will be the ones who measure their own results rather than relying on Google's reports alone."What CallRadius recommends before year-end- Save reporting history before a migration notice arrives, and keep a continuous record afterward.- Match the business hours listed in the account to real phone coverage.- Audit categories, job types and service areas, since Google no longer credits job-type or service-area mismatches.- Decide before migration which services need their own campaigns and targets.- Check AI recommendations, including Google's, against booked jobs and revenue rather than lead counts alone."None of this is a reason to leave Local Services Ads," Brown said. "Paying per lead is still one of the most direct ways for a local business to reach customers who are ready to hire. But the setup, the phones and the record-keeping now matter as much as the budget."How CallRadius helpsEvery CallRadius account is run by an experienced human manager working alongside the CallRadius LSA AI management system, which syncs leads every 30 minutes, re-analyzes budgets every two hours and keeps a continuous record of each account. Advertisers who manage their own accounts can keep the same kind of record with CallRadius Signal.Sources- Google Ads Help, "Local Services Ads transition to Performance Max campaigns with pay-per-lead goals":- Google Ads Help, "Google Ads Data Retention Policy":- PPC Land, "Google charges Local Services advertisers for missed calls over 20 seconds":- Google Local Services Help, "About Automated Local Services Ads lead credits":- Search Engine Roundtable, "Google Local Service Ads New Pre-Badge Ads & Massive Expansion Of Verticals":- Google, "Google's AI advisors: agentic tools to drive impact and insights":- 99 Calls, "Are Google LSA Leads Good? What 3,473 Rated Leads Reveal":About CallRadiusCallRadius is a managed Google Local Services Ads service based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Every account is run by an experienced human LSA manager working alongside the CallRadius LSA AI management system. CallRadius has also developed Signal, AI-powered LSA reporting for advertisers who manage their own accounts, and HELM, an evidence-based AI expert reviewer for Local Services Ads. CallRadius's technology is the subject of a pending patent application. Learn more at .Media contactDoug Brown, FounderCallRadius LLC...(866) 927-1855

Carl Smith

CallRadius

+1 866-927-1855

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CallRadius Releases 2027 Outlook on Six Changes Facing Google Local Services Ads Advertisers News Provided By CallRadius October 09, 2026, 17:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Social Media, Technology



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