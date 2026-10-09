Gujarat CM Urges Students, Citizens To Join 'G3Q 2026' Quiz Marking PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Life

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called on students and citizens across the state to participate in the Gujarat Gyan Guru Quiz (G3Q 2026), a statewide online competition being held to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public life.

In his appeal, Patel said the quiz would provide an opportunity to learn about Gujarat, its heritage and development, while familiarising participants with government welfare schemes.

He also highlighted the opportunity to win prizes, adding that every participant would receive a digital certificate.

“I invite all students and citizens of the state to participate in the statewide 'Gujarat Gyan Guru Quiz (G3Q 2026)', being organised to mark 25 years of service and dedication in the public life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minister said.

Patel described the quiz as a medium to understand Gujarat's history, heritage and development.

He urged people to take part in the initiative, which combines general knowledge with awareness of public welfare programmes.

Registration is available through the official website, g3q.

According to the quiz's official website, the 2026 edition is open to students in Classes 9 to 12, college and university students, and citizens across Gujarat.

The competition is designed to be conducted online through weekly quiz rounds, followed by district-level contests and a state-level finale.

The website lists a total prize budget of more than Rs 11.74 crore, with awards distributed across taluka and metropolitan, district and state levels.

It also states that the competition will cover 265 talukas and 17 municipal corporations, with cash prizes transferred directly to verified bank accounts.

The quiz focuses on 25 years of governance and public service associated with PM Modi, alongside the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

It is organised by the state government's Education Department, with the initiative intended to encourage knowledge and awareness of government schemes among young people and the wider public.

Participants can visit the registration portal for details about eligibility, the quiz schedule, prizes and participation procedures.