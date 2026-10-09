Assam CM Targets Congress After Nagaon Bypoll Win

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other opposition parties following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, accusing them of targeting the Election Commission instead of reaching out to voters.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma questioned the opposition's criticism of the poll body and alleged that concerns over electoral rolls and illegal immigration in Assam were being overlooked.

Sarma said that whenever the BJP wins an election, the opposition targets the Election Commission. He urged opposition parties to go among the people and work for them instead of creating a ruckus.

Raising the issue of alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, the Chief Minister questioned whether the Election Commission had the authority to remove ineligible names from electoral rolls.

“Yesterday, we caught around 100 Bangladeshis in Guwahati. If they do not come under the police net for some reason, their names could enter the voter list after six months,” he alleged.

Sarma argued that the poll body's responsibilities should include both the inclusion of eligible voters and the removal of names found to be ineligible under the law.

“If it is the Election Commission's responsibility to include names, it is also its responsibility to remove names,” he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised opposition leaders for bringing people to Delhi to protest, alleging that such demonstrations were intended to exert pressure on the authorities.

He urged opposition leaders to visit Assam and witness the challenges faced by people in the state over the issue of alleged illegal immigration.

“Before trying to show your strength in Delhi, come to Assam and see the pain and suffering of our people. Then you will understand the situation in the country,” Sarma said.

He further claimed that Assam had sent back a number of people who had allegedly entered the state illegally from Bangladesh over the past year, while acknowledging that authorities had been able to detect only a fraction of such cases.

The Nagaon by-election result has drawn attention because the constituency has a substantial minority population and was won by the Congress in the previous two Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma's remarks came amid continuing political disputes over electoral rolls, alleged illegal immigration and the Election Commission's role in maintaining voter lists.

Under Indian election law, electoral registration authorities are responsible for ensuring that electoral rolls comply with statutory eligibility requirements, including citizenship criteria.