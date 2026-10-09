Police Deny Permission, Cite Past Violence and Safety Risks

The Delhi Police on Friday wrote to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), denying permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar ahead of its planned October 10 protest, citing a previous breakdown of law and order in the area.

In an official letter, the Delhi Police stated that even though the authorities granted permission for a one-day protest. However, the gathering continued for approximately a month, which resulted in the injury of over 200 police personnel. Moreover, over 2,000 individuals with criminal records participated in the demonstrations, which led to incidents of violence in the area.

Additionally, the Delhi Police outlined practical spatial constraints, stating that Jantar Mantar is a relatively small venue capable of safely accommodating approximately 1,000 individuals at a time; hence the capacity at any location is strictly limited by considerations of space, crowd management, emergency access, and public safety.

Balancing Rights with Public Order

The police department noted its obligation to balance the constitutional rights of protesters with the safety, mobility, and economic interests of local residents, workers, traders, and other stakeholders, adding that achieving such a balance requires advance coordination and cooperation from organisers.

The letter underscored that seeking prior administrative approval for a demonstration does not contradict democratic principles, but serves as an essential regulatory measure.

Concluding the letter, the Delhi Police emphasised that the necessary measures to guarantee public safety and uphold law and order were mandatory before permitting any such assembly. Hence, the requested permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar has been formally denied by the authorities.

Security Beefed Up, Detention Centres Ready

Meanwhile, Delhi Police expects around 7,000 protesters to arrive in the national capital on October 10, with security arrangements in place to prevent any unauthorised gathering, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the Delhi Police Commissioner, during a briefing, instructed personnel to exercise restraint and maintain composure while dealing with protesters. He directed police personnel not to react to any provocative behaviour and to handle the situation professionally. The top officials made it clear that no unauthorised gathering would be allowed. Police personnel have been directed to detain protesters as they arrive and shift them to designated detention centres. Delhi Police has set up 6 big detention centres for the exercise.

Why the Cockroach Janta Party is Protesting

These directions came after the Cockroach Janta Party announced plans to hold a protest on October 10 over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. It is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)