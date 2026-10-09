'Never Done A Thing To Foster Peace': Trump Reposts David Schoen's Attack On Navi Pillay's Nobel Prize Win

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has amplified criticism of Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay by reposting a statement from prominent American trial and appellate attorney David I Schoen, who accused the former United Nations human rights chief of hostility towards the United States and Israel.

What was the post about Navi Pillay that Trump reposted?

The statement, shared by Trump on Truth Social on Friday, 9 October, questioned the Norwegian Nobel Committee's decision to award Pillay the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Schoen described the decision as a serious blow to the award's reputation and alleged that Pillay had never contributed to peace. These are Schoen's assertions, not established findings.

In his post, Schoen called Pillay an“unabashed hater of America and Israel” and accused her of celebrating terrorists and rewarding Hamas. He also criticised the United Nations investigation into Israel's conduct in Gaza, describing it as a“phony investigation” that concluded Israel had it genocide and called for prosecutions.

He wrote, "Today the Nobel Committee shamed itself beyond repair and demeaned the once great Nobel Peace Prize by giving it to the UN's Navi Pillay. Pillay is an unabashed hater of America and Israel. In her position she celebrated terrorists and rewarded Hamas. She conducted a phony“investigation” claiming to find that Israel committed genocide and urging prosecution. She has no credibility in any normal sphere and has never done a thing to foster peace. Just the opposite. But what could be expected from a committee that previously gave the once coveted peace prize to Yasser Arafat? (sic)."

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The attorney contrasted Pillay's recognition with what he described as Trump's contributions to international peace and security.

Schoen cited the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states, and praised Trump's efforts to secure the release of hostages, address Iran's role in regional security and end the Russia-Ukraine war.

He added, "President Trump gave us the Abraham Accords, which the world said would be impossible and is now expanding them! He brought home the hostages when all seemed hopeless! He is making best efforts to end the Russia/Ukraine war, to stop Iran, the number one sponsor of international terrorism, and he is trying to rebuild Gaza despite the terrorists' best efforts to control it. The list goes on and on. These are the kinds of things the Nobel Peace Prize was intended to recognize and reward!!! @realDonaldTrump (sic)."

David I Schoen is a prominent American trial lawyer who served as one of Donald Trump's defence attorneys during his second impeachment trial in the US Senate in 2021, following the 6 January Capitol riot.

Trump appointed Schoen to his legal team alongside Bruce Castor to defend him against the charge of inciting insurrection. Their professional relationship stems from this high-profile legal engagement, rather than any known family connection. Schoen has continued to publicly support Trump's positions.

Why did Navi Pillay win the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Pillay as the 2026 laureate on 9 October, recognising her longstanding work in international justice and the rule of law.

A South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin, Pillay previously served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and as a judge at international courts. Her legal career has included work on accountability for atrocities and landmark cases involving sexual violence and genocide.

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The award has drawn criticism from Israeli leaders and others who dispute her approach to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Supporters, meanwhile, have praised her commitment to international law and justice for victims of serious crimes.

Trump's repost places the Nobel decision at the centre of a wider dispute over international justice, the Gaza conflict and the role of global institutions. It also highlights the sharp divide over whether Pillay's work represents an effort to uphold international law or, as her critics contend, reflects bias against Israel.