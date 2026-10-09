United Nations Institute For Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) And West Africa Network For Peacebuilding (WANEP) Support Communities On The Frontline Of Early Warning

UNIDIR, in partnership with the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), brought together community early-warning monitors and local stakeholders for a training in Ouangolodougou, Côte d'Ivoire, taking place from 22 to 24 September. Participants strengthened their capacity to identify, monitor, document and report risks associated with ammunition diversion and trafficking.

The training, supported by the Government of Japan, combined technical sessions with practical group exercises. Participants mapped local risks, potential diversion routes, vulnerable locations as well as observable indicators, and developed simple community risk profiles and recommendations to strengthen early warning in their own contexts.

Sessions emphasized the role of community actors in observing, verifying, documenting and reporting emerging risks. Participants explored how information gathered at community level can complement national and regional efforts to identify patterns of arms and ammunition diversion, trafficking and misuse, while recognizing that community monitors are not law-enforcement or interdiction actors.

A central focus was turning community observations into reliable and usable alerts. Through practical scenarios and reporting exercises, participants practised distinguishing facts from rumours and assumptions, assessing the reliability of sources, triangulating information where it could be done safely, and documenting incidents.

Ouangolodougou is a strategically important city in northern Côte d'Ivoire, situated close to the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali. The training adapted risk and indicator identification to the local context, including informal border crossings, transhumance routes, markets, seasonal movements, farmer-herder dynamics, local leadership tensions and mining areas.

Participants reflected on the importance of understanding local patterns, movements and community concerns, while ensuring that information is responsibly verified and channelled through appropriate early-warning and institutional mechanisms.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of trust, confidentiality and the safety of community monitors. Effective community early warning depends not only on collecting information, but also on ensuring that communities understand how information will be used and that there are clear and credible channels for reporting and response.

The training underscored the importance of traditional and administrative leadership in strengthening community-based prevention.

Niamké Eba Assouan, Secretary General of the Prefecture of Ouangolodougou, highlighted the role of community-based early warning in ensuring that information from local communities reaches the relevant authorities in a timely and responsible manner. In a border area connected to both Burkina Faso and Mali, he emphasized the importance of vigilance, coordination and collective responsibility in preventing the diversion and trafficking of ammunition and contributing to the safety and resilience of local communities.

The Ouangolodougou training forms part of a broader UNIDIR–WANEP initiative to strengthen community-based approaches to preventing ammunition diversion and trafficking in West Africa. It builds on earlier engagement in northern Ghana and provides an opportunity to identify lessons that can inform approaches across border and conflict-affected areas.

A key lesson emerging from the initiative is that community early warning is most useful when local knowledge is connected to a clear chain of observation, verification, documentation, reporting and institutional response. The practical exercises reinforced this end-to-end approach: communities can contribute valuable information without taking on responsibilities that belong to the competent authorities.

Lessons from the activities in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire will inform community-based approaches to preventing ammunition diversion and trafficking, while supporting broader efforts to prevent armed violence and enhance community resilience in West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR).