India Commends Ghana's Commitment To The Reparatory Justice Agenda Reform Of The United Nations Including The Security Council

India's External Affairs Minister, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during his first official visit to Ghana, from 6th – 7th October, 2026, indicated that, India welcomed Ghana's role in continental and multilateral affairs and commended its commitment to the reparatory justice agenda and restitution of cultural properties.

His Excellency Dr. Jaishankar also called for stronger cooperation between Ghana and India on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reform of the United Nations system, including the Security Council.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.