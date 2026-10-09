Tree-Planting Symbolising Enduring Friendship And Growing Partnership Between Ghana And India

The first official visit to Ghana by India's External Affairs Minister, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, saw the planting of a tree on Tuesday, 6th October, 2026 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, symbolising the enduring friendship and growing partnership between Ghana and India, and the shared commitment of the two countries to be responsible for environmental sustainability.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, together with his Indian counterpart were assisted in the tree-planting by Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Ghana's Minister for Education.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.