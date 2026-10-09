President Herminie Launches New Land Reclamation Project To Shape Seychelles' Future

The promise of new homes, schools, businesses and opportunities for future generations took a significant step forward today as President Dr Patrick Herminie officially launched the East Coast Project Phase 4 (ECP4) at Ile Aurore, marking another chapter in Seychelles' land reclamation programme.

Upon arrival, the President received a warm welcome from students before joining dignitaries for the official ceremony.

The event was attended by Vice-President Sebastien Pillay, who holds the portfolio for Lands and Housing, Cabinet ministers, high-ranking government officials, representatives of Jan De Nul Dredging Limited and other invited guests.

Addressing the gathering, President Herminie emphasised that the project represents more than the creation of additional land. It is an investment in the future of Seychellois families and the country's long-term development.

"Today we are thinking about the Seychellois child who has not yet been born," the President said.

"That child will need a home. That child will need a school. That child will need roads, hospitals, electricity, water and other services."

The project will involve three reclamation areas along the east coast of Mahe, covering approximately 550,000 square metres, or 55 hectares. These include a 19-hectare extension of Ile Aurore, 16 hectares at Zone 20 in Providence and a new 20-hectare island at Zone 5, also in Providence.

Providing an overview of the project, consultant Pat Lablache explained that the first phase involves constructing containment bunds and coastal protection structures, while the second phase, expected to begin in January 2027, will involve depositing approximately three million cubic metres of sand to create the new land.

Secretary of State for Lands, Housing and Infrastructure Joseph Francois outlined the project's wider economic potential, highlighting growing demand for industrial land, marina facilities and investment opportunities.

He also presented plans for tourism and residential developments, with proposed investments intended to help finance wider social infrastructure, including more than 1,800 houses, schools and sports facilities.

Representing dredging contractor Jan De Nul, Filip Marobe reflected on the company's partnership with Seychelles, which dates back to 1985. He explained that the arrival of the backhoe dredger Jerommeke marked the start of construction following an unforeseen delay, with the larger dredger Francis Beaufort expected in January 2027.

Environmental protection will remain an important consideration throughout the project, with dredging, sand extraction and reclamation activities subject to environmental safeguards and monitoring.

President Herminie reiterated that national development must balance economic ambition with environmental responsibility.

"For a small island nation, land is one of our most precious national resources. We cannot create mountains."

"We cannot create valleys and rivers. But, through careful national planning, responsible engineering and environmental stewardship, we can create new, productive spaces for our people."

The President also welcomed investment that creates employment, develops skills and contributes to the economy, while stressing that national assets must be managed in the long-term interests of the Seychellois people.

Turning his attention to young people, he encouraged them to see the project as an opportunity to build their futures in Seychelles.

"I hope you see a place for yourself in the Seychelles of tomorrow," he said, envisioning a country where young Seychellois can own homes, establish businesses and raise families.

The ceremony featured a video presentation tracing Seychelles' history of land reclamation, cultural entertainment and the inaugural scoop performed by President Herminie to symbolically launch the works.

As Seychelles prepares to expand its available land, the President reminded those present that development is ultimately measured by what one generation leaves behind for the next.

"Our responsibility as leaders is not simply to manage the Seychelles we inherited. Our responsibility is to prepare the Seychelles you will inherit."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.