Ghana And India Sign Memoranda Of Understanding (Mous) In Agricultural Research And Education And In The Field Of Biodiversity

A major outcome of the visit to Ghana by India's External Affairs Minister, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, was the signing on Tuesday, 6th October, 2026 of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), the MoU on Cooperation in Agricultural Research and Education between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the CSIR-Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI), Ghana, and the MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Biodiversity.

The agricultural research agreement provides a framework for cooperation in areas including the exchange of scientists and technologists, scientific information and materials, and collaborative research and training.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.