Kenya: Kisii Communities Step Up Tree Planting Ahead Of Mazingira Day 2026

Communities in Kisii County are stepping up grassroots climate action through tree planting and environmental conservation ahead of Mazingira Day 2026.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke, EBS joined pupils, teachers, the Board of Management and parents of Chirichiro DEB Primary School in Nyaribari Chache for a tree-planting exercise ahead of the celebrations.

This year's theme,“Panda Miti, Boresha Mazingira,” highlights the importance of collective action in building a healthier and more resilient environment. The national target of planting 15 billion trees calls for participation from schools, communities and households across the country.

PS Isaboke commended the monthly Chief Climate Action activities in Kisii Central, noting that such grassroots initiatives are helping translate the national climate agenda into practical action within communities.

He called on Kenyans to embrace tree planting and environmental conservation as a shared responsibility and contribute to building a greener Kenya for future generations.

The exercise was attended by Area MCA Hon Steve Arika, Kisii Central Deputy County Commissioner Gladys Nyongesa and County Conservator William Ojijo, among other guests.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy (MICDE), Kenya.