Genzone Surpasses 2,300 Company Formations, Including 1,500+ In Dubai And 800+ U.S. Llcs, Boosted By New Platform
By replacing fragmented procedures with a single, seamless ecosystem, GenZone has achieved unprecedented milestones:
- 1,500+ UAE companies established 800+ US LLCs launched for non-resident founders 2,300+ total global entities created 3,000+ corporate bank accounts opened across both regions
From Redundant Paperwork to a Frictionless Global Workflow
In the past, founders expanding into both the UAE and the US faced the daunting task of navigating two entirely separate, time-consuming bureaucratic processes. GenZone's client platform revolutionizes this by enabling founders to upload their documentation just once.
From there, dedicated GenZone advisors execute UAE and US procedures in parallel, providing clients with real-time, transparent visibility into every stage of their expansion, from trade licenses and residency visas to EIN acquisition and banking.
“Before we launched this unified portal, founders scaling across both countries faced redundant paperwork and fractured timelines,” said Shayan Nasiri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GenZone.“With everything centralized in a single account, our team advances both UAE and US formations in tandem. Our clients launch faster, and we are able to scale our impact without adding a single ounce of administrative burden to the founders we serve.”
Unlocking the UAE in Weeks, the US in Days
GenZone's streamlined approach delivers unparalleled speed to market in two of the world's most competitive business hubs:
Rapid UAE Setup: As a Platinum Partner with Dubai's leading Free Zone authorities, GenZone facilitates the formation of Free Zone and Mainland companies with 100% foreign ownership. Handling trade licenses, Golden Visas, Emirates IDs, and banking remotely, GenZone typically delivers a fully operational UAE company in just three to four weeks.
US LLCs in 7-10 Days: For non-resident founders, GenZone establishes Wyoming and Delaware LLCs within 24 to 48 hours. By securing Employer Identification Numbers (EINs) in just three to five business days, an industry-leading turnaround time, companies are fully equipped with US banking, Stripe, and PayPal access within seven to ten business days.
Bulletproof Banking and Synchronized Compliance
A major hurdle for global founders is securing corporate banking. The GenZone client platform mitigates this risk through proactive, centralized oversight.
“Global banks demand flawless consistency across all documentation, a standard that is incredibly difficult to meet when your licenses, EINs, and applications are juggled by separate, disjointed agencies,” explained Kevin McKenzie, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GenZone.“By managing both entities under one unified roof, our team rectifies inconsistencies long before an application hits a compliance desk, drastically reducing the risk of rejection.”
Post-formation, the platform transforms into a centralized command center for corporate governance. A unified compliance calendar tracks UAE corporate tax, VAT deadlines, US bookkeeping, and Form 5472 filings. GenZone's powerhouse financial team, featuring Big 4-led UAE accountants and in-house US CPAs, operates from the exact same secure record, offering elite accounting packages starting at just AED 4,499 annually.
Looking Ahead: The Future of the GenZone Client Platform
Continuing its mission to build the ultimate founder ecosystem, GenZone will deploy advanced HR and recruitment integrations into the platform in the coming months. This expansion will empower founders to seamlessly manage local and international hiring from the exact same dashboard used to launch and maintain their companies.
About GenZone
Founded in 2022 by Kevin McKenzie and Shayan Nasiri, GenZone is a premier business setup and advisory firm headquartered in Business Bay, Dubai. Built for the modern entrepreneur, GenZone provides end-to-end services including the Dubai company setup, US LLC formation, corporate banking, premium accounting and tax compliance, Golden Visa processing, and real estate advisory. All services are seamlessly managed through its integrated client platform.
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Adrian Leclerc
GenZone LLC
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+971581047071
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