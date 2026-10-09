Waldenpay Highlights Key Considerations For No-KYC Digital Payment Card Users In The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaldenPay, operated by BlueHouse Software B.V., is highlighting the eligibility, funding, and spending considerations consumers should evaluate when exploring a no-KYC crypto card in the United States.

WaldenPay's virtual card

As interest in crypto-funded payment solutions grows, WaldenPay emphasizes that card availability for U.S. residents should be considered separately from a card's ability to process payments at U.S. merchants. Merchant acceptance does not necessarily mean a provider currently accepts applications from, or issues cards to, residents of the United States.

WaldenPay's virtual card offers a light-verification onboarding process. Standard signup requires only an email address, with no identity documents needed at initial registration.

No-KYC card guide

The platform supports 135+ cryptocurrencies across 35+ networks, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. Funds are converted into card balance when an account is funded, and the virtual card is issued after funding. The card supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing eligible users to pay online and, where supported, in store through compatible mobile wallets.

WaldenPay also encourages reviewing the full cost structure rather than focusing only on monthly fees. The card carries a one-time $10 issuance fee and a $25 minimum top-up, and loading fees start at 5%, decreasing with rolling 30-day card spend. Users should review the fee displayed during funding before transferring funds.

WaldenPay notes that light-verification registration should not be interpreted as anonymous use. Account records and transaction information are maintained, and additional verification may apply depending on provider policies and account activity.

Before depositing, WaldenPay recommends confirming:



U.S. residency eligibility and applicable state restrictions

Verification requirements at signup and later

Funding fees and the final card balance

Supported digital assets and networks

Mobile-wallet compatibility Account recovery procedures

About WaldenPay



WaldenPay is a digital payment platform operated by BlueHouse Software B.V. in the Netherlands, providing crypto-funded virtual card solutions for digital and everyday payments.

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