ARU Toothpaste Brings Simple, Targeted Oral Care To A Crowded Category

ARU Toothpaste

Six Purpose-built Formulas, With Minimal Ingredients, Give Shoppers a Transparent and Personalized Approach to Oral Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ashtel Studios is proud to announce their 2026 collection of products featuring ARU, a modern toothpaste line built around simplicity and transparency. The ARU line offers shoppers a different kind of everyday essential: toothpaste that tells you exactly what's in it, and why. With six targeted formulas addressing specific oral-care needs, ARU strips away unnecessary extras in favor of purposeful, effective ingredients.“People want to know what's in the products they use every day and, more importantly, why those ingredients are there,” said Anish Patel, President of Ashtel Studios.“ARU puts that information front and center, pairing targeted formulas with straightforward ingredient transparency so consumers can feel confident in what they're putting in their daily routine.”Each ARU formula is designed around a specific need from gum health and whitening, to dry mouth and orthodontic care so shoppers can choose a product that matches their needs. Rather than long, hard-to-understand ingredient lists, every ARU toothpaste contains less than 12 ingredients, all free from SLS, microbeads, parabens, dyes, phthalates, triclosan, and artificial flavors.ARU's commitment to transparency extends beyond the label. Every box includes a QR code linking directly to ARU's website, where consumers can look up each ingredient in their formula, learn what it does and understand why it was included - turning a routine purchase into an informed one.With National Brush Day on November 1, ARU is available for $7.99 at GetARU and select Walmart locations, providing an accessible, everyday option for shoppers looking to be more intentional about the products in their oral-care routine.For more information about ARU toothpaste, log onto GetARU or find us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Maria Habermann

Southard Communications

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ARU Toothpaste Brings Simple, Targeted Oral Care to a Crowded Category News Provided By Southard Communications October 09, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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