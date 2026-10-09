Folio3 eCommerce Sharpens Focus on B2B Enterprise Commerce and ERP Integration for Manufacturers and Distributors

B2B Commerce and ERP Integration Experts Connect Storefronts to NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Across Shopify Plus, BigCommerce and Adobe Commerce

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Folio3 eCommerce, a B2B commerce and ERP integration firm, today announced a sharpened focus on B2B enterprise commerce, concentrating its development and integration work on manufacturers, wholesale distributors, industrial and parts suppliers, and multi-brand operators. The firm works with more than 150 growing brands and delivers B2B ecommerce development services across Shopify Plus, BigCommerce and Adobe Commerce, connecting storefronts directly to enterprise systems.

Background

Enterprise B2B selling differs from retail in ways that standard storefront templates rarely address. Buyers expect negotiated pricing, customer tiers, multi-buyer accounts, purchase order approvals and restricted catalogs. Much of that information lives in enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, the system of record for orders, inventory, customers and pricing. When a storefront and an ERP operate separately, teams often re-enter orders and reconcile stock by hand.

Focus Areas

Folio3 eCommerce describes its approach in three parts: connect, automate and scale. Connect links the storefront to ERP, CRM, product information management (PIM) and warehouse systems. Automate covers pricing, procurement, order approvals, fulfillment and inventory so staff handle exceptions rather than routine transactions. Scale extends the same infrastructure across brands, regions, catalogs and buyer groups.

Services include B2B storefront development, ERP and system integration, platform migration, headless and composable commerce, custom app and workflow development, and ongoing optimization and support. Industry experience includes manufacturing, automotive and auto parts.

ERP Integration

ERP integration work centers on two-way data flows between the storefront and the back office, covering orders, customers, inventory and pricing, with monitoring so failures are visible rather than silent. Folio3 eCommerce is a NetSuite Alliance Partner and a Microsoft Dynamics 365 business partner. On Shopify, the firm's Shopify Plus development agency practice supports enterprise brands that need ERP-connected B2B storefronts.

Client Results

Client results published by Folio3 eCommerce include the following. ColDesi, a manufacturer, reported 2.3 times higher sales value and a 57 percent increase in closed deals after a custom Clickwear app was built on Shopify. EcoProducts reported a 50 percent reduction in cost of ownership and orders completed three times faster after migrating to BigCommerce for B2B ecommerce and global expansion. MetroShoes optimized more than 150,000 SKUs and made content management 50 percent faster through a headless BigCommerce build. Easilocks reported 20 percent conversion growth and 30 percent lower costs with a unified B2B and B2C platform on Shopify Plus.

Partnerships and Ratings

Folio3 eCommerce is a Shopify Plus Partner and a BigCommerce partner. Its Shopify Partner Directory listing, active since October 2019, shows a 4.9 out of 5 rating based on 6 client reviews.

“Enterprise buyers expect online ordering to reflect the same pricing, credit terms and inventory their sales teams see in the ERP,” said Brandon Rimmey, Head of Global Sales at Folio3 eCommerce.“Our focus is on making the storefront and the back office operate as one system, so manual re-entry and reconciliation become the exception.”

Availability

Folio3 eCommerce offers a B2B commerce assessment and discovery calls for organizations evaluating storefront development, ERP integration or platform migration. Fixed-cost, dedicated-team and build-your-own-team engagement models are available.

About Folio3 eCommerce

Folio3 eCommerce is the ecommerce division of Folio3 Software Inc., a B2B commerce and ERP integration firm serving manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and enterprise brands. The firm reports working with more than 1,000 companies worldwide and more than 150 growing brands, and supports Shopify Plus, BigCommerce and Adobe Commerce implementations.

Media Contact

Name: Brandon Rimmey

Title: Head of Global Sales

Email:...

Phone: +1 669-842-3553

Address: 160 Bovet Road, Suite 101, San Mateo, CA 94402, United States

Brandon Rimmey

Folio 3

+1 669-842-3553

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Folio3 eCommerce Sharpens Focus on B2B Enterprise Commerce and ERP Integration for Manufacturers and Distributors News Provided By E-Commerce Folio3 October 09, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.