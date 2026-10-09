Author Aaron Chavez and Commander Erik Dippold with Ari

From Chainsaw Carvings to Children's Books: Washington Educator Announces Second Brin and Melly Adventure Following Amazon #1 New Release Success

- Aaron ChavezSPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New children's book introduces Ari the Raven, inspired by a carving created for the U.S. Navy's World Famous Black Ravens.What began as a chainsaw carving in China has grown into a children's book series celebrating friendship, courage, and the people who enter our lives at just the right time.Washington educator, author, and chainsaw artist Aaron Daniel Chavez announces Brin and Melly: The Secret Cave, the second book in his illustrated children's adventure series. The announcement follows the success of the original Brin and Melly, which reached #1 New Release on Amazon in the Children's Bear Books category. The Secret Cave is available for preorder now, with the Kindle eBook releasing October 29, 2026, followed by the paperback on November 18, 2026.From Carved Wood to Children's StoriesThe series began in Guangzhou, China, where Chavez served as an international school leader and created a chainsaw carving featuring a grizzly bear and an owl for Canadian international schools. As he carved, Chavez imagined a powerful but lonely bear named Brin. Although admired by other forest animals, Brin's enormous size made them afraid of him. Everything changed when he encountered Melly, a curious little owl named after Chavez's granddaughter, Melody. "Brin may be the biggest and strongest animal in the forest, but what he really needs is a friend," Chavez said. "I wanted children to understand that everyone wants to feel accepted and that meaningful friendships often come from unexpected places."A Raven With a Remarkable ConnectionBook Two introduces Ari, a clever raven who collects shiny treasures, solves puzzles, and carries stories passed down by his grandmother.Ari was inspired by one of Chavez's favorite chainsaw carvings, created for Commander Erik Dippold and his team, the U.S. Navy's World Famous Black Ravens, Electronic Attack Squadron 135 (VAQ 135), based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.The character's name was also borrowed from a member of Chavez's family."Ari connects another one of my favorite carvings to the Brin and Melly series," Chavez said. "I love that characters I carved are finding new life in children's books."The Right People at the Right TimeFor Chavez, the series reflects a belief shaped by more than 25 years in education, including leadership positions in the United States and internationally."Throughout my career, I've found that the right people and opportunities often come into my life at just the right time," Chavez said. "Sometimes I didn't recognize their importance until much later. Looking back, I can see how people helped guide me, encouraged me, and opened doors I never expected."That belief is central to the series. Brin finds friendship when he needs it most, and in The Secret Cave, Ari arrives with the knowledge and abilities needed to help his new friends."Brin, Melly, and Ari are experiencing something I've experienced throughout my life," Chavez explained. "Sometimes the people we meet unexpectedly become the very friends, mentors, and guides we need for the journey ahead."A New Adventure BeginsIn The Secret Cave, Brin and Melly discover a mysterious cave hidden behind a waterfall in the Pacific Northwest. Their search for a missing key introduces them to Ari, whose unusual collection and family stories help uncover an ancient mystery.Brin brings courage, Melly brings curiosity, and Ari brings wisdom.Written for children ages 3 to 8, the illustrated adventure encourages conversations about friendship, teamwork, perseverance, and appreciating the different strengths others bring.The story continues in the upcoming third book, The Guardian of the Hidden Valley.About the AuthorAaron Daniel Chavez is a Washington educator, children's author, and chainsaw artist with more than 25 years of educational leadership experience. His books are inspired by wildlife carvings, family, and the meaningful relationships that have shaped his life."Every carving has a story. Now I'm giving some of those stories a chance to be told."Book InformationTitle: Brin and Melly: The Secret CaveKindle eBook Release: October 29, 2026Paperback Release: November 18, 2026Pre-order now!Website: BrinandMelly

Aaron Chavez

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Brin and Melly: The Secret Cave

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Washington Educator Announces Second Brin and Melly Adventure Following Amazon #1 New Release Success News Provided By AC Enterprises October 09, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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