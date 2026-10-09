Barrierbreak Recognised As A Niche Player In Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Digital Accessibility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BarrierBreak, a leader in digital accessibility, announced its recognition as a Niche Player in the inaugural Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Accessibility

- Shilpi Kapoor

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BarrierBreak, a leader in digital accessibility, accessibility testing, and accessibility management solutions, today announced its recognition as a Niche Player in the inaugural Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Accessibility.

To us, the recognition highlights the growing importance of digital accessibility as a business imperative and reflects the increasing focus on accessible and inclusive digital experiences across organisations worldwide.

For more than twenty years, BarrierBreak has partnered with enterprises, governments, and institutions to advance digital accessibility and inclusion, helping create digital products and services that are accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities.

Today, BarrierBreak supports customers across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Singapore, helping organisations integrate accessibility into their digital transformation initiatives and build sustainable accessibility programmes at scale.

As organisations move beyond one-time accessibility audits towards continuous accessibility programmes, BarrierBreak has invested in technology solutions that help embed accessibility across the digital lifecycle.

Its portfolio includes the A11yInspect Test Suite, which streamlines accessibility testing and issue management; A11yNow, a platform for accessibility governance, monitoring, reporting, and programme management; A11yAssist AI, which provides intelligent accessibility guidance and remediation support; and A11yNow MCP, which integrates accessibility intelligence into enterprise workflows.

Together, these solutions help organisations move beyond reactive compliance and adopt a more proactive, scalable, and sustainable approach to digital accessibility and inclusive design.

"We are proud to be recognised as a Niche Player in Gartner inaugural Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility," said Shilpi Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, BarrierBreak.

"For more than two decades, BarrierBreak has been committed to advancing accessibility and inclusion. We feel this recognition reflects both our long-standing contribution to the accessibility industry and our evolution into a technology-driven organisation. Through the A11yInspect Test Suite, A11yNow, A11yAssist AI, and A11yNow MCP, we are helping organisations make accessibility continuous, scalable, and embedded into everyday digital processes. We believe the future of accessibility lies at the intersection of human expertise, inclusive design, and intelligent technology, and we are excited to help shape that future."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility, By Brent Stewart et al, 5 October 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner publications consist of the opinion of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statement of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to the publication, including any warranties or merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BarrierBreak

BarrierBreak is a global leader in digital accessibility, enabling inclusive experiences across digital platforms. Combining over twenty years of expertise in accessibility consulting, accessibility testing, accessibility training, inclusive design, and accessibility technology, BarrierBreak enables organisations to build accessibility into every stage of the digital lifecycle. Its portfolio includes the A11yInspect Test Suite, A11yNow, A11yAssist AI, and A11yNow MCP.

Nitika Kapur

BarrierBreak

+1 3607643947

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