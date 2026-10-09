'Vote Chor' Remarks Damaging India's Image: Former Judge KC Puri

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 9 (IANS) Former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, retired Justice Karam Chand Puri, on Friday, said that using words like 'vote chor' and 'puppet' for the Election Commission and creating "ruckus on the streets" is damaging India's image abroad.

Puri made the remarks after a group of 42 retired judges wrote an open letter warning against attempts to undermine the Election Commission and other institutions, amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Speaking to IANS, KC Puri said: "Election Commission of India's (ECI) powers are higher than even those of a Supreme Court judge...The previous (Special Intensive) revision took place 20 years ago. Over these 20 years, many voters have passed away, some have been transferred, duplicate entries have appeared, or names have been incorrectly listed for various reasons. Removing them after 20 years was very necessary."

Being a former judge of the High Court, he said: "It pains us when improper language is used against constitutional establishments like the Supreme Court or the Election Commission. Using words like 'vote chor', or 'puppet' (for such institutions) in a democratic country, is extremely wrong."

Puri underlined that the letter aimed not to criticise any party or take sides.

"Whoever has a problem, whichever voter's vote has been deleted-if they come forward, then it is a very good thing, and their grievance should be addressed. But using this for political purposes is, in my opinion, completely wrong and should be discouraged. That is why we-including former judges and senior bureaucrats-have written this letter," he said while maintaining that if the right to vote is snatched, it violates fundamental rights.

"But if political parties speak such things in press conferences and spread anarchy, that is wrong," he stated while referring to the INDIA bloc's allegations.

Further, KC Puri asserted that even if the Election Commissioners dissented within themselves, according to the media report, "the decisions at the ECI were taken unanimously with deliberations".

Reacting to allegations against EVMs, he said that such allegations are not made in states where the opposition parties win.

"Same is the case with 'vote chori' claims. Such allegations are a dent on India's image abroad," the former judge said.

Emphasising that dictatorship has never taken root or prevailed in India, he said: "You can see what is happening in Pakistan. In a democracy, even when things are functioning properly, if you hurl abuses at constitutional authorities like this, it damages the country's image abroad."

The former HC judge further said that one could have either gone to the court or to the ECI rather than protesting on the street.

"If anyone's votes have been stolen, what are the remedies according to the Constitution? First, you should approach the Election Commission. No one went to the Election Commission. The second remedy is the court. No one went to the court either, he said, while reiterating that creating a "ruckus" on the streets is damaging the country's image.

Moreover, Puri hinted at the support of external forces behind the ongoing agitations.

"External forces are certainly present. Many are extremely jealous of India's progress. Even without naming specific countries, several large nations are envious. To protect the nation, I would also appeal to the youth to look at all the facts before taking action," he said.

He added: "If there is genuine vote rigging or theft, I completely support whichever party speaks out against it. But if there is no theft and yet you become aggressive, block streets, disrupt traffic or prevent ambulances from passing, leading to situations where people lose their lives on the road, then that is not good for the country's progress."