AMG Lithium Projects Recognized By European Commission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)--- AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:“AMG”, DEUTSCHE BÖRSE:“ADG”) is pleased to announce that the European Commission has designated two of AMG Lithium's activities as“Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) Strategic Projects 2026.”

“We welcome the European Commission's decision to designate our lithium refinery in Bitterfeld as a 'European Lithium Refining and Recycling Hub,' and Zinnwald Lithium for 'Integrated Extraction and Processing'. By combining significant European lithium resources with advanced processing capabilities, AMG is uniquely positioned to support Europe's growing demand for critical battery materials while reducing its dependence on foreign supply chains,” said Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of AMG.“This further affirms our strategy of building an independent lithium supply chain for Europe and strengthening the supply of this critical raw material to European industries.”

The European Commission's recognition signifies AMG Lithium's projects as ones that will directly contribute to benchmarks set in the Critical Raw Materials Act which will by 2030 increase the EU's competitiveness and resilience, while decreasing dependency on any single supplier.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, molybdenum, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony.

With approximately 3,500 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, and India, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan ( ).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V. +49 176 1000 73 14

Thomas Swoboda

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Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are“forward looking”. Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“may,”“will,”“should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

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AMG Lithium CRMA Strategic Projects Press Release