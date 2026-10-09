PCL Construction Marks 40 Years In Phoenix With New Arizona Cardinals Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After several decades of building across Arizona, the new partnership celebrates PCL's next chapter with a renewed commitment to Arizona communities and the people who help them thrive

DENVER, Colo, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCL Construction is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Arizona Cardinals, bringing together two organizations with deep roots in Arizona and a shared commitment to strengthening the communities they serve.

Throughout the Cardinals' 2026 season, PCL will have a brand presence across State Farm Stadium, , the official team app and air special messages during the team's statewide radio broadcasts.

A central component of the partnership is a Champion Level contribution to the Arizona Cardinals Foundation. This February, PCL will serve as a Champion Partner of the Cardinals Climb, the foundation's annual fundraising event benefiting Arizona's special-needs community.

“Arizona has been an important part of PCL's story for decades, and this partnership reflects PCL's continued commitment to the communities that make this state such a great place to live, work and build,” said David Campbell, District Manager of PCL's Arizona Buildings Office.“The Arizona Cardinals bring people together through shared pride, purpose and teamwork, core values that strongly align with PCL.”

PCL's partnership with the Cardinals arrives in a milestone year for the company in Arizona. In 2026, PCL marks 40 years of building in Phoenix, a presence that has grown from a single office into teams delivering buildings, civil infrastructure and heavy industrial projects across the state. What has stayed the same for over four decades is the reason PCL builds here: the communities its employee-owners call home. This partnership is an extension of that commitment, and a look ahead to the next 40 years.







About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $9.9 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

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Angelo Dalmacio

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