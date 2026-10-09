Fervo Energy Company (FRVO) Scrutinized In New Report Questioning Geothermal Narrative, Stock Closes 46% Below IPO HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fervo Energy Company () faces renewed scrutiny amid an October 6, 2026 report published by investigative research firm Morpheus Research in which Morpheus concludes“that Fervo has failed to disclose existential issues” – namely, thermal decline, excessive water loss, and seismicity-related equipment damage.

The report triggered an intraday decline in the price of Fervo shares before recovering to close at $14.33 that day (about 46% below the price of Fervo's $27 IPO last May) and follows last August's surprise revelation that the company expected a temporary shutdown of certain transmission infrastructure it relies on to deliver electricity from its Cape Station project.

Morpheus' report has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to expand its investigation to include the report's conclusions and, if valid, whether Fervo was sufficiently transparent to investors in its IPO documents.

The firm encourages Fervo investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. Persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

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Fervo Energy Company (FRVO) Investigation:

Fervo focuses on developing a next-generation form of geothermal energy called Enhanced Geothermal Systems, or“EGS,” power facilities in the United States. The company has recently touted several Geothermal Framework Agreements (“GFAs”) agreements with several well-known names, such as Google.

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Fervo's disclosures about Project Red, its proof-of-concept initiative to demonstrate commercial viability of its EGS, its Cape Station GeoCluster commercial project in Utah, and EGS having been“proven at scale.”

Morpheus observed that, while Fervo claimed in its IPO documents that“Project Red has not experienced the kind of premature thermal decline that has long plagued traditional geothermal projects[,]” this apparently contrasts with an April 2026 GEOExPro report that Project Red's temperature decline was“a concerning rate of thermal decline if it continues.”

Next, Morpheus concluded that Project Red exhibited an uneconomical water loss rate of ~30%, which is more than 30x higher than the sub-1% loss rate required for its commercial-scale ambitions. If correct, this severely undermines Fervo's claims that its EGS designs“minimize water usage” and“are expected to achieve recapture rates exceeding 99%, resulting in negligible cost and operational impact over the long term.”

Last, noting that increased seismic activity has derailed ESG projects post-capex, Morpheus observed a heightened risk of this happening with Cape Station. The report cited data it said supported its conclusion that“Fervo's Cape Station Site Has Experienced At Least ~58 Yellow Level Seismic Events According To Its Published Seismic Catalogue, Which Rapidly Accelerated In Frequency And Intensity As Fervo Fracked Its Deepest Wells Yet In April 2026.” If correct, this may bring into question the sufficiency of Fervo's IPO disclosures about seismicity risks.

If you invested in Fervo Energy and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Fervo Energy Company should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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“We're focused on the validity of Morpheus' conclusions and, whether Fervo was sufficiently transparent about its ability to deliver on its GFA power backlog,” said