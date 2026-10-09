Westbrooke Associates Connects Investors With Castlemere Developments' Burhill Meadows

Westbrooke Associates has been appointed as agent for the Burhill Meadows investment opportunity in Hersham, Surrey, linked to a proposed residential planning project.

Westbrooke Associates presents key details of the Burhill Meadows proposals, including circa 82 new homes, 50 per cent affordable housing and new public open space in Hersham, Surrey.

Westbrooke Associates showcases the proposed Burhill Meadows residential scheme in Hersham, Surrey, including planned new homes, landscaping and community-focused development features.

Westbrooke Associates has been appointed official agent and linked to a major residential planning scheme featuring significant affordable housing.

CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Westbrooke Associates has been appointed as the official agent for the Burhill Meadows investment opportunity, giving eligible investors access to a fixed-income bond offer linked to a major residential planning project in Hersham, Surrey.The opportunity relates to Burhill Meadows, a previously developed site on Turners Lane where Castlemere Developments has submitted a planning application to Elmbridge Borough Council for circa 82 new homes. The proposed scheme includes 50 per cent affordable housing alongside public open space, landscaping, play space and a new vehicular access from Turners Lane.Affordable housing forms a significant part of the proposals. Around half of the new homes are planned as affordable housing, with a combination of rental and shared-ownership options expected to be delivered in partnership with a housing association. The provision responds to substantial local demand, with around 2,000 households currently on Elmbridge Borough Council's affordable housing register and close to 100 households living in temporary accommodation.The site extends to approximately five hectares and sits within the Green Belt, but its previously developed status places it within the context of the Government's Grey Belt policy. Castlemere Developments submitted the planning application in August 2026, seeking planning permission for residential development rather than intending to build the proposed homes itself.Westbrooke Associates has been appointed as agent for the associated Bond opportunity and will present the investment to eligible investors. Castlemere (DK) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Castlemere Developments Ltd, will issue the Bonds. The Bonds offer a fixed return over a two-year term, with interest paid monthly.The investment opportunity forms part of a wider strategic land strategy pursued by Castlemere Developments across London and the South of England. The business has an active portfolio of residential development, airspace and strategic land opportunities, with its current strategic land portfolio comprising nine sites with the potential to deliver circa 361 homes.Burhill Meadows is one of the most significant schemes within that portfolio and has already attracted attention across property and regional media. Coverage has focused on the scale of the proposed development, the use of previously developed land within the Green Belt and the contribution the scheme could make to housing delivery in Elmbridge.The proposals also take account of Wimbledon Greyhound Welfare, also known as Hersham Hounds, which currently occupies part of the site. Castlemere Developments has committed to supporting the charity's long-term future by helping it secure suitable new premises, allowing its work caring for and rehoming greyhounds to continue.Duncan Cooke, director of Castlemere Developments, said:"Burhill Meadows will be our most ambitious project to date. It will deliver modern and sustainable homes, as well as providing much-needed affordable housing.”A spokesperson for Westbrooke Associates said:“Burhill Meadows is a particularly interesting opportunity because it brings together a clearly defined planning strategy, an established development business and a site located in an area where the need for new housing remains significant. Our role is to present the opportunity clearly to eligible investors so they can understand both the investment structure and the underlying project before deciding whether it is appropriate for them.”The Burhill Meadows proposals also sit within a changing planning landscape, with previously developed Green Belt land coming under greater scrutiny as councils look for suitable sites to support future housing delivery. Castlemere Developments is bringing forward the scheme within the current planning policy framework for Grey Belt land.Alongside the proposed homes, the plans include wider improvements intended to benefit the surrounding area, including drainage and transport measures as well as enhanced public space incorporating wildflower meadows, play facilities and woodland walks.The commercial strategy is based on securing planning permission and subsequently marketing the consented site to a housebuilder or developer. Castlemere Developments does not intend to build out the proposed homes itself. The value creation strategy therefore centres on realising the potential uplift associated with a consented residential development opportunity.The latest appraisal for Burhill Meadows sets out a gross development value of £48 million across 88,893 sq ft, including £39 million of private residential value and £9 million of affordable housing value. The appraisal also supports a residual land value of approximately £15.6 million, against an aggregate option price of £8.75 million.The Bonds have a fixed two-year term, with capital repayable at the end of that period. They are secured by way of a debenture over Castlemere (DK) Ltd, with intercompany agreements supporting the wider asset portfolio. As with all unlisted investments, the opportunity is available only to eligible investors who meet the relevant qualifying criteria.Westbrooke Associates will provide eligible investors with access to the full Information Memorandum, which sets out the investment terms, project background, planning case, financial appraisal, market information, security arrangements and associated risk factors in detail.To learn more about this opportunity or to explore other investment options with Westbrooke Associates, visit or contact the investor relations team on +44 203 745 0294 to request the Information Memorandum.For media enquiries, please contact:

Tara Denholm-Smith

Westbrooke Associates

+44 20 3745 0294

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Westbrooke Associates Connects Investors with Castlemere Developments' Burhill Meadows News Provided By Westbrooke Associates Ltd October 09, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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