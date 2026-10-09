Nearly $30 Million Renovation Of 227 Affordable Apartments At Cooper Green Homes To Be Celebrated Wed., Oct. 14, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District and Paces Preservation Partners completed renovation. Will open the property for tours to the public next week.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paces Preservation Partners, a strategic partnership between The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners, and the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) are pleased to invite media and the public to attend the celebration of the completed Cooper Green Homes renovation.WHO:Among the speakers will be:HABD Chairwoman DeJuana ThompsonDontrelle Young Foster, HABD President and CEODistrict 6 Councilor Crystal SmithermanSteve Bien, Soho Housing Partners, President and CEOSteven Bauhan, The Paces Foundation Chief Development OfficerC. Reed Dolihite, Synovus Director Community Investment CapitalDavid Young, AHFA Multifamily AdministratorWHAT:Ribbon cutting to celebrate the completed renovation of 227 affordable apartment homes and 32-acre property rehabilitation. Photo and video opportunity. Tours of the property and lunch provided.WHERE:1501 Arthur Shores Drive SW, Birmingham, AL 35211WHEN:Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 10:00 amThe event is free to the public.To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending are asked to email or call the press contact.The Cooper Green Homes rental community was constructed in 1971, and all units are reserved for residents who earn 60% of the area median household income or less. Paces Preservation Partners has just completed a $29.6 million renovation and upgrade to the 32-acre community, including interiors and exteriors of its 227 units, management office, and several playgrounds as well as a dog park. Financing was provided by Synovus Bank in partnership with United Bank, Bellwether and the Housing Authority of Birmingham District.About Soho Housing PartnersLeveraging more than 40 years of housing and capital markets experience, Soho Housing Partners, LLC was founded by Steve Bien and Kevin DiQuattro to develop, construct, and preserve multi-housing with a concentration on affordable housing developments. Soho's significant structuring, financial, and technical expertise affords the ability to find value in even the most complex transactions and unique development opportunities.About The Paces FoundationFounded in 1991, The Paces Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing and services for low-income neighbors. The housing for both seniors and families is built to green certification standards to ease utility and maintenance costs for residents and has a low impact on the environment. The foundation contributed millions of dollars to the economy via professional services and building trades and is Section 3 compliant. The Paces Foundation has owned, preserved and/or developed more than 3,500 units across the southeast. Visit .About The Housing Authority of the Birmingham DistrictThe Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is the state's largest provider of public housing serving 23,000 residents. Its mission is to provide the highest standard of affordable housing while fostering vibrant, inclusive communities and serving as a catalyst for opportunity. To learn more about HABD, visit .

Amy Sigal

The Paces Foundation

+1 678-467-0253

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Nearly $30 million renovation of 227 affordable apartments at Cooper Green Homes to be celebrated Wed., Oct. 14, 2026 News Provided By The Paces Foundation October 09, 2026, 16:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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