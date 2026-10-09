New Docuseries '400 MPH: The Last Run' Debuts Episode 1 On The Making Of The World's Fastest Motorcycle

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Watch now: Episode 1 of 400 MPH: The Last Run, a 6-part series on Top 1 Ack Attack's quest to become the first motorcycle to break 400 mph.

- Rocky RobinsonSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "400 MPH: The Last Run" Premieres Episode 1, Tracing the Origins of the Top 1 Ack Attack and Its Pursuit of Motorcycle Land Speed HistorySix-part docuseries narrated by MythBusters' Tory Belleci opens with the garage-built beginnings of the world's fastest motorcycle programEpisode 1 of 400 MPH: The Last Run, a six-part documentary series following the Top 1 Ack Attack team's bid to become the first motorcycle to break 400 miles per hour, is now available on YouTube. The premiere episode returns to the beginning, showing how a small team of engineers, fabricators, and volunteers built a streamliner that would rewrite the record books.The series is narrated by Tory Belleci, the fan-favorite host and builder best known for more than a decade on Discovery's hit series MythBusters. As a member of the show's Build Team, Belleci became famous for his fearless approach to testing myths, often putting himself on the line with high-speed crashes, explosions, and death-defying stunts in the name of science. Before his television career, he honed his craft as a model maker at Industrial Light & Magic, contributing to effects work on Star Wars films. Belleci went on to co-host Netflix's White Rabbit Project and has remained a familiar face for audiences who love engineering, speed, and pushing limits, making him a natural voice to guide viewers through one of motorsport's most daring pursuits.The Top 1 Ack Attack was conceived by Mike Akatiff, an engineer whose company, Ack Technologies, gave the machine its name. With backing from Top 1 Oil, Akatiff set out to design a two-wheeled streamliner capable of outrunning anything before it. The result was a long, low projectile powered by two turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa engines, built to slice through the air on the salt with rider Rocky Robinson tucked inside.Episode 1 documents the years of trial and error behind that design. Viewers see the early prototypes, the hand-built components, and the hard lessons learned when theory met the reality of the Bonneville Salt Flats. Crosswinds, traction loss, mechanical failures, and unpredictable salt conditions tested both the machine and the people behind it. Some runs ended in triumph. Others ended in crashes, broken parts, and long drives home with little more than data and determination.The episode also captures the fierce rivalry that pushed the motorcycle land speed record higher through the late 2000s. The Ack Attack first claimed the record in 2006, then traded it back and forth with competing streamliner teams before Robinson piloted the machine to an average of 376.363 mph in September 2010, a mark that still stands as the fastest ever recorded on a motorcycle.Beyond the speed figures, 400 MPH: The Last Run focuses on the human cost of chasing a world record: the funding challenges, the time away from family, the physical risk to the rider, and the patience required to wait out seasons when the salt simply wasn't raceable. Episode 1 sets the stage for the rest of the series, which follows the team as it prepares for one final attempt to break the 400 mph barrier.New episodes of 400 MPH: The Last Run will be released October 8, 2026 on YouTube.Media Kit for the Top 1 Ack Attack 2026 Bolivia Speed TrialsAbout ACK AvionicsFounded in 1972 by Mike Akatiff, ACK began as ACK Products Inc., designing high-performance motorcycle racing parts. In 1988, after Akatiff developed a low-cost, solid-state altitude encoder, the company became ACK Technologies Inc. and moved into aviation. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, ACK designs and manufactures FAA TSO-certified emergency locator transmitters (ELTs) and altitude encoders, with additional approvals from EASA, Transport Canada, Brazil's ANAC, and Japan's JCAB. The company has produced more than 280,000 units with no airworthiness directives or safety recalls. Akatiff's engineering also gave rise to the TOP 1 Ack Attack, the world's fastest motorcycle. Learn more at ackavionics.About Top 1 OilFounded in 1979 by William“Bill” Ryan, TOP 1 Oil Products Company is a family-owned lubricant company based in California's Silicon Valley, now led by the third generation of the Ryan family. The company produces high-performance engine oils, transmission fluids, gear oils, greases, coolants, and additives for cars, trucks, and motorcycles, formulated with its proprietary TOPTECH technology. Sold in more than 60 countries, TOP 1 has earned the President's“E” Award for export excellence and powered the TOP 1 Ack Attack to the motorcycle land speed record of 376.363 mph. Learn more at top1oil.

Mike Akatiff

Ack Technologies

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New Docuseries '400 MPH: The Last Run' Debuts Episode 1 on the Making of the World's Fastest Motorcycle News Provided By Top 1 Oil Products October 09, 2026, 17:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional...



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