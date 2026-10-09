Cole Noble Jean-Louis Creates God's Stepchild, A Play About Deportation's Hidden Victims Donates $5,000 For Immigrants

Playwright Cole Noble Jean-Louis

Playwright Cole Noble Jean-Louis Creates God's Stepchild

17-year-old playwright and local h.s. senior debuts first production at Walnut Street Theatre and The Adrienne Theater, proceeds support immigrant families

- Cole Noble Jean-LouisPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At just 17, Philadelphia playwright, filmmaker and director Cole Noble Jean-Louis is turning a $3,000 city grant into a powerful theatrical production about the children left behind when parents are deported. His play, God's Stepchild, premieres tonight at Walnut Street Theatre, followed by a second performance Saturday at The Adrienne Theater. At the conclusion of Saturday's performance, Jean-Louis will present a $5,000 check to the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, an organization supporting immigrant families. The two-performance production explores the impact of deportation on children and families. All profits will support immigrant families facing hardship.Each performance will be followed by a talkback with cast members, audience members and community participants. Performances will be Friday, October 9, 6:00 PM - Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street and Saturday, October 10, 3:00 PM - The Adrienne Theater, 2030 Sansom Street.After witnessing the devastating impact of homelessness during his freshman year of high school during a summer film program at SOCAPA, Jean-Louis began working on the highly anticipated play God's Stepchild at 15, marking his entry as a playwright. Jean-Louis developed it further through the Changemakers Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship, and the idea manifested into this play.Jean-Louis is the grandson of Haitian immigrants. His play centers on a reality many Philadelphia families are living right now: what happens to the children left behind.“Philadelphia has given me so much. I wanted to use what I love, theater, to give something back and tell a story about families in our city who are too often unseen,” said Jean-Louis.“This production represents the start of an exciting new chapter and bringing this work to iconic stages like the Walnut Street Theatre and The Adrienne Theater is an incredible honor. I can't wait for audiences to experience the heart and energy put into every scene.”From a seed to stage, two years ago Jean-Louis responded to Mayor Cherelle Parker's call for a cleaner, safer and greener Philadelphia by launching the Mustard Seed Project, an initiative addressing housing insecurity, food insecurity and mental health. Creative Philadelphia selected the project as one of just 12 citywide initiatives to receive a $3,000 Shape Philly Idea CoLab grant. He later developed the concept through the Changemakers Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship, transforming it into God's Stepchild.Bringing a fresh, bold dynamic to the stage, Jean-Louis is an artist of impact and showcases the rare depth and storytelling precision of a young creator on the cusp of an incredible journey. The upcoming production weaves powerful emotional narrative with sharp, resonant dialogue-offering theatergoers an unforgettable dynamic experience.With a short two-night run, this is a can't-miss theatrical event for local arts lovers, students, and supporters of emerging talent. With a substantial body of work already underway, Jean-Louis is poised to emerge as a distinctive new voice in the next generation of film, television and entertainment storytellers.ABOUT COLE NOBLE JEAN-LOUIS:At 17, Cole Aurelious Noble Jean-Louis is an emerging filmmaker, director, screenwriter, actor, and producer with a developed creative voice. Cole has been bringing vibrant stories to life for nearly a decade. Jean-Louis began writing scripts at age nine and has since written 10 feature-length screenplays, multiple theatrical plays and short films. He received his first writing award at age nine; to date, he's written 10 feature-length screenplays, multiple theatrical plays and short films. Cole has performed in more than a dozen theater productions and independent films.He is an active member of the Philadelphia Young Playwrights Incubator Program and serves as president of the Belfry Club, founded in 1894 and recognized as the nation's oldest continuously running school drama club. His film projects have received international recognition, including a Special Jury Mention for Best New Narrative Director. He also received the 2023 Germantown Academy Drama Award.In 2026, Jean-Louis expanded his professional experience as an associate producer on The Tropic Sun and His Eyes, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival as an official selection in the International Narrative Competition. He has performed in more than a dozen theater productions and independent films, toured Japan with his choir, and trained at UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television, NYU Tisch School of the Arts and the New York Film Academy.For more information about Cole, please visit his website and follow him on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @RBCProductions_.KEY PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Saturday, October 10, approx. 5 PM - The Adrienne Theater, 2030 Sansom Street. Following the performance and talkback, Jean-Louis will hand an oversized $5,000 check to representatives of the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.MEDIA INTERVIEWS: Jean-Louis and cast members are available for interviews before and after both performances. Filming and photography are welcome during 2:00– 3pm on Saturday and at 5:30pm.ABOUT THE NEW SANCTUARY MOVEMENT OF PHILADELPHIA: The New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia is an interfaith organization that supports immigrant families and works for justice and dignity for immigrants in the city.

Anastasia Balestriere

Gift of Gabrielle

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Cole Noble Jean-Louis Creates God's Stepchild, a Play About Deportation's Hidden Victims Donates $5,000 for Immigrants News Provided By Gift of Gabrielle October 09, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, U.S. Politics



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