Revive Design And Renovation Featured On FOX And NBC For Winter Park Showroom Grand Opening

Revive Design and Renovation celebrates the grand opening of its new Winter Park showroom with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Mayor of Winter Park and members of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.

Revive Design and Renovation featured for grand opening of 5,000-square-foot showroom in Winter Park, Florida, highlighted expansion from Tampa into Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Revive Design and Renovation is making headlines in Central Florida. The company was recently featured on both FOX and NBC following the grand opening of its new 5,000-square-foot showroom in Winter Park, marking an exciting milestone in its expansion from Tampa into the Orlando market.The FOX segment highlighted the company's official ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by the Mayor of Winter Park and members of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce.The new showroom represents a $750,000 investment in the community and is expected to create approximately 70 local jobs.The coverage also explored a growing trend among Florida homeowners: renovating rather than relocating. With mortgage rates making home purchases more expensive, many homeowners are choosing to transform their existing spaces to better fit their needs and lifestyles.“Whether it's a kitchen remodel, bathroom renovation, or complete home transformation, our team helps homeowners reimagine their spaces to better fit their needs and lifestyles,” said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation.“We're excited to continue growing in Central Florida and grateful to FOX and NBC for highlighting this new chapter.”The company's Orlando expansion is expected to support approximately 70 jobs, including project managers, design professionals and in-house craftsmen, along with subcontractor and supplier opportunities.“Growth is exciting, but what matters to us is growing without losing the experience that got us here,” said Caballero.“We built Revive around transparency, craftsmanship and doing what we say we're going to do. Opening these doors in Winter Park means we now have a home in Central Florida where people can come in, meet our team and see exactly what that means.”Inside the new showroom, homeowners can explore curated cabinetry, flooring, tile, fixtures, finishes and fully realized design concepts. Revive's designers can then guide clients through those selections and into the construction process, creating one connected experience from the first idea to the finished renovation.“We wanted to create something that feels completely different from the traditional remodeling showroom,” said Caballero.“Homeowners are making deeply personal decisions about the spaces where they live every day. They should be able to walk in, see the craftsmanship, touch the materials and start imagining what their own home could become. This showroom brings that entire experience to life.”The concept reflects the philosophy behind Revive's rapid growth: Life Improvement Through Home Improvement.Revive focuses on how a home can change the way people live in it, whether that means creating a kitchen where a family actually wants to gather, transforming an outdated bathroom into a wellness retreat or reimagining an entire home around the next chapter of a homeowner's life.“Your home has a huge impact on how you live, how you feel and how you spend time with the people you love,” Caballero said.“For us, remodeling has never just been about making a room look better. It's about making everyday life better. Winter Park felt like the perfect community to bring that philosophy to life.”Revive enters the Central Florida market following significant growth that has earned the company national and regional recognition. The company was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranked the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500, and earned a spot on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2026 Fast 50. Revive has also earned 22 NARI awards over the past four years, including six first-place honors in 2026.Revive's growth is built on a simple formula: radical transparency, trusted craftsmanship and a client experience designed around the homeowner. The company is upfront about investment, timelines and potential challenges from the first conversation, then backs its work with white-glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. Revive also controls more of the remodeling process than a typical remodeler, with its own cabinetry, flooring and tile supply alongside in-house trade services, allowing for tighter quality control and fewer delays for clients.For more information, visit .About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned, full-service interior remodeling company serving the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms and whole-home renovations. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines more than 200 years of team experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. The company is challenging industry norms by being upfront about pricing, timelines and potential challenges, and it backs every project with verified customer reviews, white-glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. Revive's mission, Life Improvement Through Home Improvement, extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and proud of the final result. Recognized for rapid growth and excellence, Revive was ranked the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and named to both the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast 50.

Justin Caballero

Revive Design and Renovation

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Revive Design and Renovation Featured on FOX and NBC for Winter Park Showroom Grand Opening News Provided By Revive Design and Renovation October 09, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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