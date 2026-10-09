INFINITY FESTIVAL EXPANDS INTO SPORTS FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH NEW SPORTS TECH PROGRAMMING AT IF26

Photo Credit: Troy Shirboun

New Additions Feature: FOX One, NFL, NBA, Intuit Dome, Sony Hawk-Eye, Stats Perform, Stathletes, Lumen, Genius Sports and other Leaders Across Sports Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Festival today announced the introduction of Sports Tech programming at IF26, marking the first time in the festival's nine-year history that sports will become a dedicated part of its programming. The expansion brings leaders from across professional sports, media, technology, venues, and investment into Infinity Festival as it continues to grow alongside the industries and technologies it was created to explore.The move into sports comes at a significant moment for Los Angeles, with the city preparing to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028 and new technology playing an increasingly visible role across sports media, venues, and live events. The new programming will bring those conversations into IF26, exploring direct-to-consumer streaming, fan engagement and sports communities, immersive venues, predictive analytics and human performance, and sports tech venture capital in emerging sports technologies.“Sports has been a natural extension of where Infinity Festival has been heading, and this felt like the right year to make it part of the festival in a meaningful way,” said Mark Lieber, Founder and CEO of Infinity Festival.“So much of what we've explored over the years across entertainment and technology is now changing sports too, and with Los Angeles preparing for 2028, there couldn't be a better time or place to bring these worlds together.”"The entire sports ecosystem is undergoing a massive transformation driven by new technology," said Dean Fechner, Entertainment/Tech Partner at Heidrick & Struggles, Infinity Festival Advisory Board member, and Chair of the Future of Sports Tech summit. "Bringing sports into Infinity Festival gives us the platform to explore how elite leagues, operators, and broadcasters are utilizing real-time data and predictive analytics to drive front-office decisions, optimize human performance on the field, and architect immersive venues and deeply personalized digital communities for the next generation of fans."Anchoring the first two days of the festival on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13, the programming will feature leaders from FOX One, NFL, NBA, Intuit Dome, Sony Hawk-Eye, Stats Perform, Stathletes, Lumen, Genius Sports, Maestro, and XALT, alongside venture capital firms investing in the next generation of sports technology. Conversations will examine the changing sports media landscape, the growing role of data and predictive analytics, how technology is being built into the next generation of venues and live experiences, and where investment is driving new opportunities across the industry.The debut of Sports Tech builds on Infinity Festival's continued expansion into the areas where entertainment and technology increasingly overlap. It will join programming across Media & Entertainment, AI, Gaming, Pixels & Space, Sports Tech, Innovators and Disruptors, Animation and Student Lab + the Exhibition Floor.That expansion also reflects this year's theme, CONVERGENCE, as technologies and ideas once associated with individual industries increasingly move between them. Sports Tech brings another major part of that convergence into Infinity Festival for the first time, extending the conversation to the technology changing how sports are produced, distributed, and experienced.Sponsors for IF26 include NVIDIA, HP, and Intel, as well as Leica Geosystems, Digital Realty, Artlist, Cindee, MG, and Hollywood Offices.Additional Sports Tech speakers, session details, and the full IF26 program will be announced in the coming weeks. Passes and additional information are available at .

Christopher Black

Good Form PR

+1 210-710-2190

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

INFINITY FESTIVAL EXPANDS INTO SPORTS FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH NEW SPORTS TECH PROGRAMMING AT IF26 News Provided By Infinity Festival October 09, 2026, 17:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.