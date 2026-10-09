Announcing Emergency Management Threats And Hazards: Water Compendium 1 (2026), Now Available On Livecarta

York Drive, LLC - parent organization for Barton Dunant, the CEMIR, and the work of Michael Prasad.

Emergency Management Threats and Hazards: Water Compendium 1 (2026) now available on LiveCarta

Michael Prasad, CEM®

New digital compendium brings together water-related emergency management resources, references, and real-world stories.

- Richard Speakman, President of Tributary Publishing

FANWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- York Drive Publishing announces that author and emergency management professional Michael Prasad's latest academic work: Emergency Management Threats and Hazards: Water Compendium 1 (2026) is now available on LiveCarta.

The digital compendium presents a curated collection of web links, additional reference materials, and real-world stories focused on water-related emergency management threats and hazards. It aligns with Prasad's book Emergency Management Threats and Hazards: Water which is available in both print and e-book versions as well. Both books are designed to help emergency managers, public-safety professionals, educators, students, and community leaders explore practical resources connected to elemental water-related risks.

These books fit into both practitioner background for threat and hazard research used for grant applications, training and exercise development, and historical reference. They are also ideal to add to both undergraduate and graduate courseware for institutions of higher education in their emergency management certificate and degree programs.

By bringing supporting materials together in an accessible online format, the compendium gives readers a convenient way to deepen their understanding of water-related threats and hazards and then connect foundational concepts with further research and real-world examples.

Availability

Emergency Management Threats and Hazards: Water Compendium 1 (2026) is available now through LiveCarta at LiveCarta.“We look forward to publishing emergency management (EM) books from York Drive Publishing on LiveCarta. Our platform let academic instructors customize courseware, which will now include EM content,” said Richard Speakman, President of Tributary Publishing, the owners of LiveCarta.

About Michael Prasad

Michael Prasad, MA, CEM®, is an author and emergency management professional whose work focuses on helping practitioners and communities better understand threats, hazards, preparedness, and resilience.

About LiveCarta

LiveCarta is a leading developer of digital solutions for blended learning, flexible courseware design and real-time content curation in today's most dynamic fields of study. Their products are designed to expand the capabilities of educators, EdTech leaders, publishers and (digital native) learners. LiveCarta develops solutions that are purpose-built to scale content from the university to the remote community and among micro-credential and emerging professional, online and continuing education programs.



Michael Prasad

York Drive, LLC

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E-book Emergency Management Threats and Hazards: Water Compendium 1 (2026) is now available on LiveCarta

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Announcing "Emergency Management Threats and Hazards: Water Compendium 1 (2026)", Now Available on LiveCarta News Provided By York Drive, LLC October 09, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Environment, International Organizations, Natural Disasters



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