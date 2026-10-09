Laboratories Can Now Run Their Own AI Models In Techcyte Fusion® AP

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, developer of Fusion, the enterprise digital pathology platform, today announced that health systems, academic medical centers, and laboratories can now host and run AI models they develop in-house within Techcyte FusionAP.For institutions investing in AI development, putting a model into use requires more than a working algorithm. Teams must connect it to slide data, provide computing resources, and present results in a way that integrates into and supports the pathologists' review. Fusion brings these capabilities together, allowing institutions to host their models in a private cloud environment provided and managed by Techcyte.“Laboratories are developing AI to address needs they understand firsthand,” said Shane Swenson, Chief Technology Officer at Techcyte.“We want to enable those teams to bring their models directly into the pathology workflow. Fusion provides the infrastructure, integration tools, pricing model, workflow, and user experience so they can focus on their models and use cases while we take care of the rest.”Standard integration with Docker and the Techcyte Developer KitDevelopment teams package their models as standard Docker containers and upload them through an enterprise portal within Fusion. Techcyte hosts the containers in a GPU-enabled cloud environment, with results returned through Techcyte's results API. A Software Developer Kit guides teams through container preparation and integration with Fusion.Custom workflows with Fusion AP flowsTechcyte Flows connect model results to pre-built interactive components within the Fusion case and slide viewer. Institutions can tailor how pathologists interact with their models, including displaying heatmaps, quantitative counts, and region overlays alongside the slide. Customer-deployed models run through the same user experience as Techcyte's own algorithms and the third-party AI available on Fusion AP. Results appear in the active case workspace, where pathologists review, edit, and confirm what the model returns.Pricing is based on the compute your models useInstitutions pay a monthly platform fee for managed hosting and buy compute credits that are drawn down as their models run. Because charges follow actual GPU usage instead of a fixed price per scan, cost tracks each model's computing requirements. Credit usage is visible in Fusion, and institutions can set up annual spending caps to manage their budgets.Hear Mayo Clinic discuss LymphoVision at Pathology VisionsAt Pathology Visions, Dr. Jansen Seheult, Medical Director of the BloodBytes AI Lab at Mayo Clinic, will discuss LymphoVision, Mayo Clinic's in-house-developed foundation model, during the Techcyte-sponsored pre-conference workshop,“How Academic and Private Practice Labs Are Approaching AI-Ready Digital Pathology.” The workshop is scheduled for October 16 at 11 a.m. PT in Seaport Ballroom G at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.Click here to add the presentation to your calendar.After the workshop, attendees can visit Techcyte at booth 410 to learn more about in-house model hosting, Techcyte Flows, and AI workflows within Fusion AP.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through an enterprise digital pathology platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte Fusion is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Troy Bankhead

Techcyte

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Laboratories can now run their own AI models in Techcyte Fusion® AP News Provided By Techcyte October 09, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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