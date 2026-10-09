Delhi Metro Curbs Scaled Back, 45 Stations To Remain Closed Amid Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The number of Delhi Metro stations slated for closure amid security arrangements for the proposed Opposition protest in the national capital has been reduced from 57 to 45, with entry and exit at the identified stations to remain shut from 9 p.m. on Friday until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Delhi authorities had earlier announced that 57 Metro stations would be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday until the situation normalised in view of the protest. However, the Supreme Court on Friday directed that there should be no complete stoppage of Metro train services ahead of the proposed demonstration on Saturday.

The apex court asked the Centre to ensure that Metro and other railway services continued to operate in a suitably regulated manner to minimise inconvenience to the public.

In a revised advisory, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said entry and exit at 45 stations would remain closed for security reasons during the specified period. The situation would be reviewed by security agencies, and further updates would be issued accordingly.

The affected stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, Dilli Haat-INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Jahangirpuri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Shahdara and Rithala.

The DMRC clarified that interchange facilities would remain available at all the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station, even as entry and exit were restricted.

The revised arrangement partially modifies the earlier announcement regarding the closure of Metro stations. Security agencies will assess the situation and decide on further measures depending on the prevailing circumstances.

The restrictions come ahead of the proposed Opposition protest in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged electoral irregularities. Opposition leaders have also been demanding Kumar's resignation.

The Supreme Court's direction seeks to balance security requirements with the need to maintain essential public transport services, ensuring that commuters are not subjected to a complete shutdown of Metro operations during the protest.