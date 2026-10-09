2.06 Lakh Forms 6 Received So Far: Delhi CEO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said on Friday that from August 31 to October 8, as many as 2,06,122 Forms 6 have been received in the city for inclusion of eligible citizens' names in the electoral roll.

During this period, 7,010 Forms 7 have been filed for objection to proposed inclusion or deletion of names in the existing electoral roll, said a statement issued by the office of the CEO, Delhi.

Till October 8, 76,822 Forms 8 have been filed for shifting of resident/correction of entries in the existing electoral roll, it said.

The maximum number of Forms 6 – for inclusion of name in electoral roll - had been filed till October 8 in the West district (25,397), followed by North West district (21,696), said the statement.

Earlier, the CEO, Delhi, said that till October 7, 2,02,359 Forms 6 had been received in the city for inclusion of eligible citizens' names in the electoral roll.

During this period, 6,077 Forms 7 had been filed for objection to proposed inclusion or deletion of names in the existing electoral roll, said a statement issued by the office of the CEO, Delhi.

Till October 7, 75,280 Forms 8 had been filed for shifting of resident/correction of entries in the existing electoral roll, it said.

On Friday, Special camps were organised at all Polling station locations of Delhi for convenience of electors, the statement said.

Special camps were also held for electors of colonies demolished recently, like Jailorwala Bagh in Wazirpur Assembly Constituency. Also, special camps were held at S-Block, A-Block, U-Block and N-Block in Mangolpuri. 4.

A Special Camp was also organised for registration of Transgender electors at Indian Adult Education, I P Estate on Friday, the statement said.

“Similar camps for registration of Left Out Electors will continue to be held in Delhi during ongoing SIR. All eligible electors whose names are not present in the draft electoral roll published on 31.08.2026 are requested to visit these camps to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls,” said the statement.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the CEO organised special camps at colleges and universities of the national capital as part of a two-day initiative with Booth Level Officers (BLO) helping students fill relevant forms for enrolment in the voters' list, answering queries related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and collecting the filled-in applications.

BLOs will also carry out house-to-house visits to identify electors left out in draft rolls to facilitate enrolment through Form 6, wherever the person is found to be eligible, according to a statement from the poll body.

Special Camps will also be held for electors who have been displaced after the recent demolition of their colonies, where they have been asked to visit the camps at the present place of residence to get themselves enrolled, said the statement.

As per Election Commission instructions issued on October 1, a special drive is being conducted to enrol all“left out eligible electors” in the voters' list, it stated. The poll body also urged electors whose names may have been listed among Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) during house-to-house visits by BLOs to also file Form-6 for enrolment in the electoral list if they deem so. The ASDD list is available on the website of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, the statement said.

Electors whose names do not feature in the Draft Electoral Roll may file Form 6 along with supporting documents during the claims and objections period, which began on August 31 and will continue till October 30.

All notices, claims, and objections will be disposed of by the Election Office by November 30, as per the SIR schedule, and the final electoral roll will be published on December 4, it stated.

Forms can also be submitted physically to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), BLO, or at Designated Locations (polling stations) during this period. Additionally, BLOs are visiting such electors for whom notices have been generated to collect their documents so that they need not come to the offices for hearing.