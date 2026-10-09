Gujarat Revenue Employees Withdraw Agitation After Talks With State Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) The Gujarat State Revenue Employees Federation has withdrawn its agitation over pending demands concerning Deputy Mamlatdars, Revenue Talatis and Revenue Clerks following a meeting with the state government, bringing an end to the protest after assurances on resolving their issues.

The decision was announced by federation president Jamsang Parmar after a meeting in Gandhinagar chaired by state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State for Revenue, Sanjaysinh Mahida.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Jayanti Ravi, and other senior officials also attended the meeting, along with federation representatives.

Parmar said the government had shown sensitivity towards the employees' demands and given assurances regarding the resolution of various pending issues.

“Therefore, we are suspending the agitation and express our heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, the ministers and the Revenue Department,” he said.

Vaghani said the government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, had adopted a sympathetic approach towards the employees' concerns to ensure that the general public did not face inconvenience.

"The government had taken a positive view of all reasonable demands and assured the federation that efforts would be made to resolve them quickly," he said.

Mahida said the discussions had been held in a positive atmosphere, keeping the broader public interest and the need for a lasting resolution of employees' issues in mind.

"The federation had also adopted a conciliatory approach and decided to call off the agitation to prevent inconvenience to ordinary citizens," he added.

The meeting was held to address various pending issues raised by employees in the three revenue cadres.

The government's assurances following the discussions led the federation to announce the suspension of its agitation.

The announcement marks a resolution of the immediate stand-off.