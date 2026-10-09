Indian Embassy In Portugal Flags 'Unwarranted Targeting' Of Indian Community After Altercation

MENAFN - IANS) Lisbon, Oct 9 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Lisbon on Friday expressed concern over the unwarranted targeting of Indian places of worship and people of Indian origin in Portugal, after an instance of targeted vilification and discrimination against the community led to an altercation at the Odivelas Gurudwara on October 4.

“The Embassy of India has been made aware of an instance of targeted vilification and discrimination directed against people of Indian origin, which led to an altercation at Odivelas Gurudwara on 04 October 2026,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The mission highlighted India's tradition of tolerance and the contribution of the Indian diaspora to their host countries, including Portugal.

“India has long been recognised for its tradition of tolerance and respect for diverse faiths and viewpoints, which is demonstrated in the peaceful coexistence of various religions and communities throughout its history. The Indian diaspora, comprising over 35 million people globally, has contributed positively to the development of their host countries, and has enriched the cultural fabric of the nations in which they reside, including in Portugal,” the statement said.

“Incidents of unwarranted targeting of Indian places of worship and people of Indian origin are thus a matter of concern,” it added.

The Embassy thanked the Portuguese authorities and sought their continued support for the safety of the community.

“The Embassy wishes to thank the Portuguese authorities and looks forward to their continued support to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the Indian community in Portugal and to prevent instances of discrimination in any form against them,” the statement said.

Portugal has a sizeable Indian-origin diaspora, including more than 25,000 Indian nationals and around 9,500 OCI/PIO card holders, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The community is mainly concentrated in the Lisbon metropolitan region, the Algarve region in the south and Porto in the north.