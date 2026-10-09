Nagaon Bypoll: BJP's Win A 'Crushing Defeat' For Rahul, Says Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday targeted the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Nagaon bypoll election, declaring that the party's win delivered a crushing defeat to Rahul Gandhi's politics.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party had increased its vote share in Nagaon despite contesting against Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF and reduced the Congress party's margin to 10%,noting that Congress secured 9% of the votes in the bypolls. The Nagaon Parliament has eight seats. Out of that, in four seats in the 2026 assembly election, Congress won by 1 lakh votes each. Dhing, Rupohi, Samuguri, Lahori Ghat - everywhere they won by 1 lakh votes. While we retained our four seats, we won with a margin of 80 to 70,000. In this election, we have not only increased our vote share in our seats, but we have also reduced the margin of the Congress party to just 10%. In this election, we contested with AIUDF; we contested with Badruddin Ajmal. While Badruddin Ajmal got around 38-39% of the votes, the Congress party got just 9% of the votes. So, this is a crushing defeat for Rahul Gandhi. It is a crushing defeat for his politics," said Sarma.

Victory a Tribute to PM Modi's Leadership

The Assam Chief Minister further declared that the victory was very sweet for BJP karyakartas in Assam, as just two days prior, they had celebrated PM Modi's 25 years of unbreakable public service. He added that the victory served as a tribute to PM Modi's leadership and demonstrated growing public support for the Prime Minister. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this visit is important and very, very sweet for the BJP karyakarta in Assam because only day before yesterday we celebrated 25 years of unbreakable public service. A record which has been created by our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory is a tribute to his leadership. This victory reflected his affection for Assam. This victory reflects the growing public support for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We bow down our heads with great respect to the people of Assam and we promise once again," added Sarma.

Nagaon Bypoll Results

Sarma's remarks came after BJP registered a victory in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. According to ECI data, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma won the Lok Sabha constituency comfortably with 713,622 votes, with a margin of 49.11% votes.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, which was won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections, fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi left the party, joined the BJP and later won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

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