(PHOTOS) Sanju Samson Wife: Meet Charulatha Remesh And Know Their Love Story

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Sanju Samson's wife Charulatha Remesh is an entrepreneur and HR expert from Kerala. She met Sanju in college, and they got married in 2018 after dating secretly for years.

Sanju Samson plays explosive cricket for India and leads Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Fans love his on-field energy, but his off-field love story with his wife Charulatha Remesh also wins many hearts. People really admire their simple lifestyle, mutual respect, and strong bond.

Charulatha Remesh comes from a well-educated family in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Her father B. Remesh Kumar works as the chief news editor at Mathrubhumi, and her mother Rajasree Remesh works at LIC India.

Charulatha went to Arya Central School and later joined Mar Ivanios College. She completed her BSc in Chemistry there and then did her master's in Human Resources from Loyola College of Social Science.

Sanju and Charulatha first met during their college days. They studied together at Mar Ivanios College. Sanju sent her a simple Facebook friend request, and this started a deep conversation between them. They dated for over five years before taking the next big step in their relationship.

Sanju and Charulatha officially tied the knot on December 22, 2018. They hosted a private wedding ceremony at a resort in Kovalam, Kerala, with close friends and family.

Sanju is Christian and Charulatha belongs to a Hindu Nair family, so they registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and cricket legend Rahul Dravid attended their wedding reception.

Charulatha runs her own business and maintains a highly professional life. She balances her career perfectly while supporting Sanju during his cricket matches.

She often travels with him and shares cute moments on social media. She keeps her work life private, but her journey as an independent woman inspires many fans.

The couple shares a very strong and respectful bond today. They focus on their personal goals and professional careers together. They do not have kids yet, but fans always wait to see their travel photos and milestone celebrations online.