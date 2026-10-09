Gray & Sons Jewelers Releases Internal Market Analysis On Changes In The Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Market Since 2020

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Internal market analysis highlights the evolving buyer priorities, increased demand for transparency, and a more sophisticated approach to luxury watch collecting

Surfside, FLORIDA, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers, a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces, releases internal market analysis examining how the pre-owned luxury watch market has changed since 2020. The analysis draws on years of transaction activity, watch evaluations, trade-in requests, and customer interactions across a broad range of luxury watch brands. Gray & Sons Jewelers identifies evolving buyer priorities, increased demand for transparency, and a more sophisticated approach to luxury watch collecting. The findings point to greater emphasis on condition, service history, originality, documentation, authentication, and seller reputation in today's secondary watch market.

The analysis draws upon years of transaction activity, watch evaluations, trade-in requests, and customer interactions across a broad range of luxury watch brands. While demand for high-quality timepieces remains strong, Gray & Sons has observed notable changes in the factors influencing purchasing decisions and long-term collecting strategies.

One of the most significant developments has been the increasing sophistication of buyers. Compared to 2020, customers today often conduct more extensive research before making a purchase and frequently inquire about condition, service history, originality, and accompanying documentation. As access to market information has expanded, consumers have become more knowledgeable about the characteristics that influence desirability and long-term value.

The company has also observed continued demand for highly recognizable sports models from leading luxury watch manufacturers, particularly among buyers seeking watches with established collector appeal and strong secondary market visibility. However, buyers have become increasingly selective, placing greater emphasis on condition, provenance, and overall collectibility rather than focusing solely on market popularity.

At the same time, vintage watches have attracted growing attention from both experienced collectors and enthusiasts. Interest in historically significant references, original components, and well-preserved examples has expanded as collectors seek distinctive pieces that offer both heritage and individuality.

Another notable trend identified in the analysis is the growing importance of transparency throughout the buying and selling process. Buyers increasingly expect detailed condition reports, authentication procedures, and supporting documentation before completing transactions. Watches accompanied by original boxes, warranty papers, and documented service records often receive heightened attention during evaluations and purchasing decisions.

Gray & Sons has also documented increased trade-in activity as collectors seek greater flexibility in managing their collections. Rather than purchasing watches outright, many customers are using trade-ins to upgrade existing pieces, explore new brands, or refine their collections based on changing preferences.

The findings suggest that the market's evolution since 2020 extends beyond changes in demand for specific brands or models. The overall structure of the secondary market has become more organized, with buyers placing greater importance on authentication, documentation, and seller reputation than in previous years. These factors have helped shape a marketplace that increasingly rewards transparency, product knowledge, and confidence in the purchasing process.

As the pre-owned luxury watch sector continues to develop, Gray & Sons expects informed collecting practices, professional evaluation standards, and greater market transparency to remain important components of activity across both modern and vintage watch categories.

Founded in 1980, Gray & Sons Jewelers specializes in certified pre-owned luxury watches, fine jewelry, and professional watch and jewelry services, including buying, selling, trading, repair, and restoration. The company serves clients through its Surfside showroom and online platform.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

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Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

305-865-0999



Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154