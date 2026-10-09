BAB, Inc. Reports Results For 3Rd Quarter FY 2026
|Contact:
| BAB, Inc.
Geraldine Conn (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
|BAB, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|08/31/26
|08/31/25
|% Change
|08/31/26
|08/31/25
|% Change
|REVENUES
|Royalty fees from franchised stores
|$
|530,868
|$
|511,736
|3.7
|%
|$
|1,516,777
|$
|1,480,809
|2.4
|%
|Franchise and area development fee revenue
|2,987
|3,082
|-3.1
|%
|18,187
|15,248
|19.3
|%
|Licensing fees and other income
|72,134
|66,785
|8.0
|%
|193,006
|207,138
|-6.8
|%
|Marketing Fund Revenue
|301,878
|186,930
|61.5
|%
|707,250
|631,025
|12.1
|%
|Total Revenue
|907,867
|768,533
|18.1
|%
|2,435,220
|2,334,220
|4.3
|%
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Selling, general and administrative
|304,405
|361,690
|-15.8
|%
|1,012,374
|1,133,384
|-10.7
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|300
|1,081
|N/A
|14,139
|3,042
|N/A
|Marketing Fund Expenses
|301,878
|186,930
|61.5
|%
|707,250
|631,025
|12.1
|%
|Total Expense
|606,583
|549,701
|10.3
|%
|1,733,763
|1,767,451
|-1.9
|%
|Income from operations
|301,284
|218,832
|37.7
|%
|701,457
|566,769
|23.8
|%
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Interest/other income
|13,089
|14,597
|-10.3
|%
|38,767
|43,219
|-10.3
|%
|Income taxes
|(86,996
|)
|(65,800
|)
|32.2
|%
|(206,796
|)
|(171,800
|)
|20.4
|%
|NET INCOME
|$
|227,377
|$
|167,629
|35.6
|%
|$
|533,428
|$
|438,188
|21.7
|%
|Earnings per share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.02
|N/M
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.06
|N/M
|Average number of shares outstanding
|7,263,508
|7,263,508
|7,263,508
|7,263,508
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