New Crypto: Remittix Confirms Its November 24 RTX Launch As Ethereum Price Prediction Eyes $8,000 And Solana's Alpenglow Upgrade Fuels A $250 Target

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed November 24, 2026 as the scheduled market-launch date for RTX, placing a firm deadline on the final phase of a presale that has raised more than $32 million.









The announcement gives over 40,000 participants a defined transition from presale funding to public trading. It follows the opening of PayFi testing to 1,000 invited holders.

The countdown begins as Ethereum price prediction discussions explore $8,000 and Solana's Alpenglow upgrade supports a renewed $250 target. Remittix enters that bullish conversation with something large-cap assets cannot offer: a first launch cycle backed by working products and an expanding financial platform.

November 24 Becomes the Central RTX Catalyst

The confirmed launch date transforms the Remittix roadmap into a time-bound market event. RTX is currently available at $0.23, with $0.46 announced as the final presale price and planned minimum exchange launch price.

Remittix is advancing toward a $36 million hard cap after crossing $32 million. The remaining allocation creates a narrowing pre-launch window before broader market access begins.

This timeline is reinforced by product progress. One thousand invited holders can test EUR and USD PayFi routes, including crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto functions. USDT and USDC are supported across selected networks such as Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with more currencies and assets planned.

Remittix Is Preparing an Ecosystem, Not a Standalone Token

The Remittix platform is being built as a single destination for holding, transferring, trading and earning with digital assets. PayFi forms the practical settlement layer, helping users move value from crypto into compatible bank accounts for personal or commercial use.

The iOS wallet has already recorded more than 10,000 downloads, and an Android version is awaiting approval. Remittix Markets is live with hundreds of perpetual trading pairs and has processed over $50 million in volume across thousands of active users.

Remittix Earn is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on eligible assets. The planned wallet rebuild will connect PayFi, Markets and Earn, potentially allowing each product to introduce users and liquidity to the others.

Ethereum Price Prediction Eyes $8,000 as Solana Targets $250

Ethereum recently traded near $2,500. An $8,000 Ethereum price prediction implies more than threefold upside and reflects a high-conviction bull case based on ETF demand, staking, stablecoin settlement, tokenized assets and continued institutional adoption.

Solana has been trading near $110 after retreating with the wider market. A $250 target would require an advance of roughly 125%, with network upgrades strengthening the long-term case. Alpenglow is designed to replace TowerBFT and reduce targeted finality from approximately 12.8 seconds to around 150 milliseconds.

Ethereum offers established smart-contract scale, while Solana is pursuing faster settlement. Remittix is focused on the consumer-facing gap between blockchain value and everyday banking, giving RTX a distinct route into the wider adoption cycle.

A Defined Launch Could Concentrate Market Attention

The November 24 debut will bring Remittix's payment, trading, wallet and earning products into public markets together, providing RTX with several potential sources of demand.

As the presale approaches its hard cap, the project's combination of a fixed launch date, live trading activity, wallet adoption and active PayFi testing could place Remittix among the most closely watched new crypto launches of the final quarter.

About Remittix

Remittix is building a connected PayFi and digital-asset ecosystem focused on crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto payments. Its products include Remittix Markets, a mobile wallet and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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