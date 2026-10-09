Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Duolingo, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo securities between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/duolingo-inc-duol-class_action_lawsuit.

Duolingo Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) Daily Active User (“DAU”) growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and Duolingo understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates;

(2) the Company's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates;

(3) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of the Company's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of the Company's financial performance; and

(4) Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed the Company that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.

What's Next for Duolingo Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/duolingo-inc-duol-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Duolingo you have until December 7, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Duolingo Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Duolingo Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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