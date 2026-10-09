GSE Test Delivers 100% Fulfillment Upfront Rejections Under 1%, Nearly All Tied To Borrower Misrepresentation

Halcyon Logo with Tagline

TrueTaxTM turns a 60% post-close failure problem into zero, at up to 80% less than traditional transcript services

- Kirk Donaldson, CEO, HalcyonSTOCKYARDS, FORT WORTH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Investors report that roughly 60% of post-close income validations fail. Every failure leaves a loan without verified income and the lender exposed to repurchase risk. In a GSE post-close test of Guaranteed Rate loans, HalcyonSolutions fulfilled 100% of transcript requests with zero failures, all within hours."For years, the industry has accepted incredibly high failure rates as the cost of doing business," said Kirk Donaldson, founder and CEO of Halcyon. "The information exists at the source. Our job is to make IRS source-of-truth data available reliably, quickly and inexpensively."Why Transcripts Fail, and Why Halcyon's Don'tTraditional transcript requests are submitted to the IRS one at a time, each needing a fresh signature and a fresh chance at rejection. One major credit and transcript provider reports rejection rates as high as 30%. Because rejected requests are still billed, costs can top $50 per loan. By post-close, borrowers are harder to reach and failures compound.Halcyon's TrueTax TM works differently. It retrieves transcripts under a borrower-granted authorization held on file with the IRS. Once that authorization is in place, lenders can pull transcripts again, before or after closing, without a new submission. That's how a 60% problem becomes a zero.Under 1% Upfront, and Every Rejection Means SomethingAt origination, TrueTax rejections run under 1%, and nearly all trace back to borrower misrepresentation.That changes what a rejection means. When the IRS rejects nearly a third of requests, a failed pull is just noise. When rejections fall to the level of misrepresentation, each one is a strong fraud signal. It surfaces synthetic identities and bad actors before a loan moves forward, not months later in a post-close review."Before you apply artificial intelligence, you need actual intelligence," said Donaldson. "You need to know who the person is, where the information came from, whether it has been altered, and whether the data driving the decision is true."Lower Cost, No Surprises.Up to 80% savings versus traditional transcript services.No added fees for corrections, extra tax years, multiple borrowers or rejections.Pay only for success. Lenders are charged only when the IRS authorizes the borrower.Halcyon serves one of the industry's largest transcript client bases, directly and as the engine behind many leading resellers. TrueTax is available through multiple LOS integrations, direct API, and reseller channels branded "Powered by Halcyon."From Verified Transcript to Qualifying IncomeReliable transcripts are the foundation of self-employed income analysis. Halcyon's TrueCalc TM builds on that foundation. It uses AI imaging to extract tax return data and reconciles it directly against IRS transcripts, eliminating the manual "stare-and-compare" step and the multi-vendor handoffs that add error and breach exposure. The result is fully data-driven income output at a fraction of the cost of traditional calculation services.Eligible loans carry representation-and-warranty relief from both GSEs. One GSE has extended that relief to the combined data and calculation, a distinction Halcyon believes is unique in the industry. Because TrueCalc is web-based, every source document, input and adjustment is preserved, giving underwriting, QC and post-close teams a complete audit trail.Lenders can learn more at halcyonsolutions.About HalcyonSolutionsHalcyon Solutions is an AI-driven fintech firm delivering direct access to IRS tax transcripts and advanced income-analysis tools. Its platforms help lenders and financial institutions cut costs, improve accuracy and accelerate loan origination with compliant, next-generation data workflows.

Roby Robertson

Halcyon Still Water

+1 817-614-6470

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GSE Test Delivers 100% Fulfillment; Upfront Rejections Under 1%, Nearly All Tied to Borrower Misrepresentation News Provided By Halcyon Still Water October 09, 2026, 16:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.