PM Modi Condoles Deaths Of Seven Workers In Road Accident In Gujarat's Kutch

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences to the families of seven workers killed in a road accident in Gujarat's Kutch district and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“Distressed to hear about the loss of lives in a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

The accident occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. inside the Renewable Energy (RE) Park near Khavda, where a truck collided head-on with a Bolero Camper carrying workers, police said.

Officials said the impact left the pickup vehicle badly mangled. Seven workers were trapped inside the wreckage and were extricated with the help of a crane.

All seven died, while more than 20 injured workers were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Preliminary information indicated that the pickup was carrying around 30-32 workers when it collided with the truck. The injured were taken to the District Hospital in Bhuj for treatment, where specialist doctors were providing medical care, according to reports.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the collision. Officials are examining the movement of vehicles inside the renewable energy park and other possible factors that may have contributed to the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were being transported to Bhuj for post-mortem examinations.

Further details about the identities of the victims and the condition of the injured were awaited.

Khavda, in the arid Kutch region, is the site of a major renewable energy development, with large-scale solar and wind power projects under development.