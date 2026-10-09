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Sanjay Dutt On Wife Maanayata: 'She Was In A Pram When We First Met'
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about his love story and the twenty-year age gap with his wife Maanayata Dutt. He recalled how Maanayata stood by him like a rock during his toughest times, just like his late mother Nargis.Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt always grabs attention for his personal life. Fans always want to know everything about his hit films, romantic relationships, marriages, and tough life phases.Sanjay Dutt recently shared a very interesting detail about his relationship with his wife Maanayata Dutt. He mentioned their twenty-year age gap and revealed that Maanayata was actually playing in a pram when she saw him for the first time.Sanjay Dutt spoke openly about his marriage in a recent interview. He said that Maanayata told him she was in a pram during their first encounter. He explained that their twenty-year age gap never created any problems for them. They understood each other perfectly and built a strong bond over time.Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata dated for a while before they tied the knot in February 2008. Sanjay faced many massive hurdles in his life, including severe addiction, legal troubles, and jail time. Maanayata supported him strongly through all these dark phases. Sanjay thanked her deeply for this constant support.Sanjay Dutt proudly compared his wife Maanayata to his late mother Nargis Dutt. He stated that Maanayata became his biggest pillar of strength during his worst days, exactly like his mother. She managed all family duties and gave him immense emotional support while he served his jail sentence.Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata share two beautiful children together. Sanjay also has an older daughter named Trishala from his first marriage with Richa Sharma. Sanjay mentioned that he and Trishala had some distance between them earlier, but they share a much better and closer bond now. He feels very proud of his eldest daughter.
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