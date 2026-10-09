IND Vs WI, 2Nd T20I: Sanju Samson's Critic-Silencing 82-Run Knock Sparks Massive Reactions Online

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has apparently silenced his critics with a statement-making knock in the second T20I of the five-match series against the West Indies at the JSCA International Complex Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, October 9.

After being put to bat first by the West Indies captain Shai Hope, Indian openers Abhishek Sharma (20) and Sanju Samson provided a brilliant start to the hosts' innings, forming a 42-run stand before the former's dismissal by Roston Chase. Then. Samson and Ishan Kishan (43) shared a 97-run partnership for the second wicket before the latter was removed by the same bowler.

Then, Sanju Samson continued to anchor the innings with sheer aggression, bringing up his half-century off just 21 deliveries and punishing the West Indies bowling attack all around the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Also Read:Sanju Samson's blitz helps India set massive 250-run target for WI

Samson Turns Back Clock with a Critic-Silencing Performance

Heading into the second T20I against the West Indies, Sanju Samson's form was under immense scrutiny as he has been quite inconsistent with his performance following the T20 World Cup 2026. Averaging 16.27 in 11 T20I innings, including an 11-run dismissal in the first match against the visitors, Samson was under pressure to deliver.

Channeling his inner frustrations over constant criticism of his form and performance, the 31-year-old has apparently decided to answer back with the bat, putting all doubts to rest with a breathtaking exhibition of clean hitting and calculated aggression.

Capitalising on two reprieves, Samson launched a ferocious counter-offensive, treating the capacity crowd to a masterclass in clean hitting. Completing his first fifty of the series in just 21 balls, the wicketkeeper-batter continued his assault with absolute authority, picking apart the bowling lines and orchestrating a brilliant partnership with Ishan Kishan.

Muscular and Intentful

Sanju Samson made full use of the Powerplay ✅

Updates ▶️ #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @IamSanjuSamson BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2026

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Relive▶️ #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @IamSanjuSamson BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2026

As Sanju Samson was looking to carry on his innings and complete his fourth T20I century, Shamar Springer struck a crucial breakthrough for the visitors, trapping the wicketkeeper-batter to end a magnificent 82-run masterclass.

His knock consisted of 9 fours and 4 sixes and was played at an impressive strike rate of 200, leaving fans on social media in absolute awe of his sensational comeback.

'Pure Striking, Pure Elegance': Fans React To Samson's 82-Run Knock

Sanju Samson's 82-run knock in the second T20I against the West Indies has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his aggressive batting, ability to deliver under pressure, and selfless approach.

Taking to their X handles, many fans lauded Samson for his explosive knock, with some highlighting his ability to rise to the occasion under pressure, while others lamented his missed century and praised his unselfish approach to batting.

Another section of fans also pointed out that Samson has repeatedly missed out on T20I centuries in 2026, while others praised his ability to make every opportunity count despite questions over his place in the team.

@mufaddal_vohra Sanju played differently when there is pressure on him. High pressure he played high class batting. @mufaddal_vohra

- Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) October 9, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra 82 Runs of just 41 balls. Pure striking, pure elegance!

- Sushil Chouhan (@SushilKumar_Cg) October 9, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Samson is fond of 80s, this is 4th or 5th 80+ score. This shows he plays for contribution & amp; not individual milestones.

- Arpit Dwivedi (@arpit_dwivedi88) October 9, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra 82 runs off just 41 balls

⚡ Strike Rate: 200

India: 162/4 (14.3 overs)

WHAT A KNOCK, SANJU!

- Dilip sharma (@Dilipsh49755632) October 9, 2026

I feel so sad when players don't get their well deserved century

- silly (@catsaresiilly) October 9, 2026

@BCCI @mflone_ @IamSanjuSamson Sanju Samson is making every opportunity count! Powerful shots, positive intent, and a statement in the Powerplay! #TeamIndia

- Spiritual~knowledge (@IfeanyiOny95278) October 9, 2026

Muscular and Intentful

Sanju Samson made full use of the Powerplay ✅

#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @IamSanjuSamson

- रामनिवास भाकर (@BhakarRN) October 9, 2026

@BCCI @mflone_ @IamSanjuSamson A champion player knows when to change the gears

- CricBharat (@DilPrabhat88) October 9, 2026

Best thing about Sanju Samson is that, no matter how many questions are there over his place in team, he never plays selfish cricket.

Even today, he reached to his 50 off just 21 balls. He got to be the most selfless cricketer in this team.

Need good stuff from him on NZ tour.

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 9, 2026

WELL PLAYED, SANJU SAMSON

- 82 runs from just 41 balls, missed a well deserving Hundred, lots of miss for Sanju for the milestone in this year.

The Class is always permanent for Sanju. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2026

Whenever Sanju Samson is about to be written off; he plays an incredible innings!

What a character of the game

- Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) October 9, 2026

Sanju Samson has missed out on so many T20I hundreds in 2026.

- Bhawana (@cricbhawana) October 9, 2026

Those two dropped catches were like Sanjeevani for Sanju Samson in this innings. And this 82 is at least some relief, a chance to take a breather after all the criticism.

- Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) October 9, 2026

A STANDOUT SHOW BY SANJU SAMSON IN RANCHI!

82 off 41 balls with 9 fours & 4 sixes! 50 in just 21 balls! ⚡

Powered Team India to a massive 249/5 in the 2nd T20I vs WI.

Pure class and effortless striking in Dhoni's hometown. What a knock!

#INDvsWI #SanjuSamson Abcricinfo news (@Dailydosecric) October 9, 2026

In his T20I career, Sanju Samson has aggregated 1660 runs, including 3 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 27.21 in 74 matches.

Also Read:Suresh Raina hails 'thoroughly deserved' comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar